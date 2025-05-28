Black Panther Game Cancelled by EA

EA has cancelled its Black Panther video game which has been in the works for a couple of years now. Marvel has been massively investing in the gaming scene for the last decade or so, trying to take all of the hype it has created around these characters with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and take it to aiming. Obviously, the most notable example of this is Marvel’s Spider-Man, which has been a megaton hit for PlayStation and Insomniac Games. Since then, Marvel has taken some cracks at other characters with games like Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with plans for more with Wolverine, Iron Man, and Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, EA has other plans. IGN has reported that the gaming giant has cancelled its Black Panther video game and as a result, will shut down the studio behind it, Cliffhanger Studios. The studio had yet to release a new game since opening its doors as Black Panther was its first project. EA noted that the reason for the layoffs and cancellation is to “sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities.” EA plans to continue to focus on Battlefield, Skate, The Sims, as well as its Iron Man game that remains in development.

black panther

Not much was known about EA’s Black Panther game. Some leaks indicated that you would be able to choose which Black Panther you played as, including T’Challa, but story details, gameplay mechanics, and more were kept fairly vague. Rumors also suggested that Black Panther would be open-world, which suggests it would’ve had a large scale. It sounded like a project that would’ve been big for EA, especially given the popularity of the character and huge box office success of the Black Panther films. It’s possible that EA wasn’t content with how the game was progressing or didn’t feel like it could reach the standards of fans, prompting them to cut their losses and cancel it.

The one silver lining here is that this wasn’t the only Black Panther game in the works. Skydance’s Captain America x Black Panther game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, is still in the works and is expected to release sometime in 2026. As the title suggests, it will be set during World War II and follow Steve Rogers and Azzuri, a Black Panther from the 40s. It is being helmed by ex-Uncharted writer Amy Hennig and looks like it could be something pretty special. As noted, EA is still working on an Iron Man game, though we aren’t sure when that will release.