Wizards of the Coast & Giant Skull Announce New D&D Video Game

Now that content updates for Baldur’s Gate 3 have ended with Patch 8, many D&D fans want to know what’s next. Larian’s shoes are big ones to fill, but gamers are hungry for more video game adaptations set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Now, we finally have some idea of what the next Dungeons & Dragons video game will be, and perhaps more importantly, who will be making it. Today, Wizards of the Coast has revealed a new partnership with developer Giant Skull, centered on a new video game project. The title in development is a single-player, action-adventure game set in the world of D&D.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giant Skull is the new studio founded by Stig Asmussen, a Game Director who’s worked on some seriously big titles. His portfolio includes titles from the God of War and Star Wars Jedi series, among others. He founded Giant Skull with the aim of emphasizing gameplay-driven, story-immersed action-adventure games. Now, Giant Skull will be bringing that focus and talent to a brand-new Dungeons & Dragons video game project.

New D&D Video Game to Emphasize Single-Player, Narrative-Driven Experience

D&D and Giant Skull Reveal New Partnership

With so many games shifting to a multiplayer focus, it’s always exciting to hear about a brand-new title with an emphasis on the single-player experience. Though games like Baldur’s Gate 3 offer co-op, it’s really digging into a solid D&D story that many gamers are looking for in a video game adaptation. Now, Giant Skull and Wizards of the Coast are poised to bring gamers an exciting new video game entry in the world of D&D. The game is being developed for both PC and console, with specific platform details yet to come.

Wizards isn’t ready to share too many details about the new project with Giant Skull. However, Giant Skull CEO Stig Asmussen has said that the studio’s goal with the project is “to craft a rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal” that will pull players in from the start. The studio will be using Unreal Engine 5 to develop the game, and more details about this exciting new Dungeons & Dragons game will be revealed at a later date.