AEW's Athena Starts New Dungeons & Dragons Stream on Twitch This Week

AEW wrestler Athena Palmer is starting a new Dungeons & Dragons campaign. "Traitorous" is a new Kobold Press-sponsored Dungeons & Dragons campaign that kicks off this Tuesday at 3 PM PT on Athena's Twitch channel. The new show will star Athena, her husband Matt Palmer, veteran TTRPG personalities Noir Enigma and Little Red Dot, with Erik Frankhouse serving as the Dungeon Master. The new game will use content from Book of Ebon Tides, a campaign setting book that explores the mysterious Shadow Realm. A teaser image for the new campaign can be found below:

Athena is a veteran Dungeons & Dragons player and has participated in many streams over the past few years, including the 2021 D&D Live event and the WWE podcast RollOut. She and Kobold Press have also collaborated together to showcase some of Kobold Press's many character options for players. As seen in the image above, the new campaign will feature a ratatosk (a squirrel-folk character) and a Bearfolk. As Book of Ebon Tides features multiple subclasses to choose from, it's likely that the campaign's characters will be primarily based out of that book.

Several other professional wrestlers have made appearances on D&D campaigns, although Athena's campaign would be the only active campaign. RollOut is still on hiatus (although Xavier Woods makes occasional appearances on Penny Arcade's Acquisitions Incorporated) and a Brandon Cutler-run D&D stream featuring several AEW wrestlers hasn't been active in nearly a year.

Athena's new Dungeons & Dragons campaign will kick off tomorrow at 3 PM PT, with new episodes airing every week.

