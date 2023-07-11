Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Over 60% Off For Prime Day 2023
Amazon has run numerous B2G1 deals on Dungeons & Dragons books for Prime Day over the years, but for 2023 they're going all in on the discounts. Some of the most popular adventures in the D&D library are discounted by over 60% for Prime Day – including core rulebooks priced at only $18! You can browse through all of the deals right here while they last, and we've picked out a handful of the best options below to get you started.
- Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set – 47% off
- D&D Player's Handbook – 64% off
- D&D Monster Manual - 62% off
- Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden – 64% off
- Fizban's Treasury of Dragons – 59% off
- Xanathar's Guide to Everything – 64% off
- Curse of Strahd – 62% off
Note that Amazon is pairing the Dungeons & Dragons Prime Day deals with a larger Wizards of the Coast sale that includes Magic the Gathering items with huge discounts. You can shop that sale right here while it lasts. Again, we've picked out some highlights below.
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Set Booster Box – 28% off
- Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Collector Booster Box – 29% off
- Magic The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck – Vampiric Bloodline - 23% off
- Magic The Gathering Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Deck - 45% off
- Magic The Gathering Strixhaven Set Booster Box - 27% off
You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here via out master list. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, CBS Sports Essentials and ETOnline.