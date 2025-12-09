All 5 New Dungeons & Dragons Artificer Subclasses, Ranked Worst to Best

For many Dungeons & Dragons fans, 5th edition’s return to Eberron was one of the most anticipated items in the 2025 lineup. Originally, we were supposed to get Eberron: Forge of the Artificer in August. But due to some quality control concerns with the physical books, this highly anticipated update to the Artificer class was delayed to December. But on December 9th, at long last, D&D fans can pick up the new 2024 5e rules for the Artificer. And of course, that means new and revised subclasses suited to the new rules, as well.

In total, Forge of the Artificer introduces 5 new subclass options for the Artificer class. The book also serves as the official 2024 rules revision for the base Artificer class, which wasn’t included in the core Player’s Handbook. That means that Artificer fans whose groups have switched to the 2024 rules have been waiting to get their hands on this new sourcebook for a while. Now that it’s here, I’m breaking down the new Artificer subclasses for D&D 5e, ranked by how exciting they sound and how immediately you need to build your next character around them.

5) Alchemist

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

When the revised Alchemist subclass first showed up in Unearthed Arcana, Artificer fans weren’t too pleased with the changes. Unfortunately, it seems that not too much was changed from that version to the officially published form. There are some adjustments from the 2014 version of the subclass, but they are relatively minor and don’t fix some of the issues fans wanted to see remedied with this Artificer subclass.

The Artificer is a more support-style class, but the randomness of daily elixirs can make it unpredictable. At Level 9, you unlock new Restorative Reagents, at least, but that option no longer includes the temporary hit points the 2014 option offered. If you love the idea of being an Alchemist, this subclass may still be worth a go, but it remains one of the less appealing Artificer options even with a rules revision.

4) Battle Smith

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

This is another one of the 3 returning Artificer subclasses to get a 2024 rules revision in D&D. The Battle Smith combines weapons training and healing abilities to make for a versatile Artificer subclass. It hasn’t changed a ton from the 2014 rules, but there are a few tweaks. It’s not as exciting as some offerings due to the minimal changes, but it’s still a relatively solid Artificer subclass.

The Battle Smith spell list remains largely unchanged in the 2024 rules. One of the big highlights here is that you can now craft weapons more quickly. As for your Steel Defender, it gets a bit of a debuff in that it has lower HP and passive perception. Mending also no longer heals it, making it a bit more difficult to keep around. That said, it does get a slight buff to attack damage. In all, the changes here are a mix of buffs and nerfs, making the class about as useful as it was in the 2014 rules.

3) Cartographer

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The Cartographer is one of the brand-new Artificer subclasses introduced in Forge of the Artificer. It has a pretty interesting array of abilities that let you teleport around the battlefield and keep tabs on your allies. It definitely leans more into the caster and support side of things, but it looks like a fun one if you like getting creative with your turn in initiative order.

This subclass has spells like Faerie Fire, Guiding Bolt, Clairvoyance, and Banishment on its list. Along with this, you can keep tabs on your allies using the Adventurer’s Atlas ability, helpful if you ever split the party. The special maps also grant a bonus to initiative, helping your party to act more quickly in combat. In all, the Cartographer has some interesting abilities on offer, but it looks to be a subclass that will require putting a bit more thought into how to truly get its full utility.

2) Artillerist

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

This is another subclass that carries over from the original lineup, with revisions for the 2024 rules. Unlike the Alchemist, which doesn’t seem to have improved much, the rules revision for the Artillerist has some pretty clear enhancements. The class retains access to the same lineup of Artificer spells, but the Eldritch Cannon gets some big improvements.

The Artillerist still unlocks Eldritch Cannon at 3rd level, but it gets a pretty big buff. You once had to choose between bolts of force, flamethrower, or defense, but now, your summoned Eldritch Cannon can alternate between these options and more. This makes the subclass more versatile, letting the Eldritch Cannon do more than just offer extra physical hits to one enemy per turn. Because of this, it’s one of the more exciting Artificer subclass updates in Forge of the Artificer.

1) Armorer

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

This brand-new 2024 subclass for the Artificer is for the mech suit fans. The class is built around crafting powerful Arcane Armor and beefing up its abilities. Depending on how you design the armor, it can help you deal heavy hits, soak up damage as a frontline fighter, or get extra sneaky.

For those who want a frontline Artificer build, the Armorer offers some interesting opportunities. You choose between three main focuses for your armor, based on its model. But that model can be changed with a short or long rest, offering versatility between the damage-dealing Dreadnaught, the frontline Guardian, and the subtle Infiltrator. As you level up, your armor gets new buffs, making this a pretty powerful subclass for the Artificer. Because it’s new, creative, and versatile, I think it’s probably the most overall exciting subclass offering in Forge of the Artificer.

The new Eberron: Forge of the Artificer book is available now on D&D Beyond and wherever D&D sourcebooks are sold. The physical edition costs $29.99.

The new Eberron: Forge of the Artificer book is available now on D&D Beyond and wherever D&D sourcebooks are sold. The physical edition costs $29.99.