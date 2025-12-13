5 Things We Need to See from Dungeons & Dragons: Warlock

During The Game Awards, Wizards of the Coast finally revealed the next big Dungeons & Dragons RPG headed our way. The game is called Warlock, and so far, we only have a few confirmed details. But from the teaser trailer and what we do know, it’s clear that this game isn’t trying to be a Baldur’s Gate 3 imitation. And honestly, that has me excited for the possibilities of what our next big D&D video game could be.

Warlock is coming to us from Invoke Studios, formerly known as Tuque Games. They were acquired by Wizards of the Coast back in 2019, and put out Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance shortly afterwards. That game wasn’t particularly well-received, and Invoke hasn’t released any new games since. Warlock will be the studio’s next foray into making a D&D adaptation, and hopefully, the team will have learned a lot from Dark Alliance‘s pitfalls. I need a new D&D video game in my life, so I’m choosing to be optimistic. In that spirit, here are 5 features I’m hoping to see in this next single-player D&D RPG.

5) In-Depth But Accessible Lore

My personal favorite Dungeons & Dragons RPG will always be Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance. It served as my entry point for the world of D&D, and I’d love to see Warlock be the game that can do that for the next generation. One of the things that works about a game like Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is that it pulls in authentic D&D lore, but in an accessible way. You don’t need to know why a spell is called Melf’s Acid Arrow to use it, and you can encounter iconic monsters like Bugbears and Beholders without knowing their history.

I’d love to see Warlock really delve into what makes the class so interesting. Let’s tease out that warlock/patron dynamic in a way that’s accurate to the TTRPG, but compelling even for those who may not be familiar with the original class. In the same way, let’s explore and learn about iconic locations from D&D, with accurate representations that engage players of all levels.

4) A Robust Open World That Rewards Exploration

Wizards has confirmed that Warlock will be an open-world RPG. And as much as I love an open-world game, they’re not always done well. I’m thinking about the vast, barren world of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet or the essentially empty Seattle of Bloodlines 2. Roaming an open world in a D&D game is great, but I need that world to feel worth exploring.

Skyrim is a beloved open-world game for a reason. The randomness and vastness of the map make every journey unique. I want to venture out into the world of Warlock and run across all kinds of random goodness. Give me monsters and characters from D&D, all with side quests and hidden items to unlock. And please, let there be mimics.

3) Engaging Action RPG Combat That Feels Like Playing a Spellcaster

One big thing that Warlock has going for it over Baldur’s Gate 3 for a certain crowd is that it’ll be an action RPG. The game is stepping away from the turn-based, party-based combat from BG3 for a more traditional action game format. And even if I love BG3, I did sometimes miss the feeling of actually swinging a sword, shooting an arrow, or casting a spell.

The Warlock class in D&D is an interesting one. From the teaser trailer, it looks like we’re dealing with a caster who will also wield a sword. And that has some really fun potential for the game’s combat system. I want to see engaging real-time, action-packed combat that feels good and feels like playing a Warlock at the same time.

2) Class Customization Within the Fixed Warlock Main Character

It’s pretty clear that we’ll have a set protagonist this time rather than a player-created character. I like that, in that it allows for more in-depth storytelling centered on the protagonist. But it does mean we risk losing the feeling of crafting your own character in D&D. Even if we must play a Warlock, I’m hoping that leveling up in the game still offers some choices for players to make.

In D&D, no two warlock characters are quite identical. There are many choices to make as you level up, leading to a variety of available builds. I’m hoping that our version of the protagonist will have a similar skill tree available, letting players take control of how playing Kaatri feels on the battlefield as our choices shape her story.

1) An Incredible Story That Feels Like a Fantasy Novel with D&D Trimmings

Most of all, I’m craving a good narrative from the next Dungeons & Dragons game. Baldur’s Gate 3 gave us an engaging, ever-branching narrative to explore. But to be honest, that does sometimes get lost in the mix of all the companions and romance options. Streamlining to a more focused main character dynamic could let Invoke really zero in on crafting a complex and engaging arc for Kaatri.

In a recent interview, Wizards told ComicBook that players’ choices will impact the narrative. That suggests that there will be multiple potential stories and endings available. Here’s hoping that the story feels like an epic fantasy, no matter which branch we wind up choosing. I want to feel connected to our protagonist and truly feel the impact of my choices as the story unfolds.

Warlock will show off more gameplay in summer 2026, with an expected release date of 2027. Until then, we can keep on dreaming.

What are you hoping to see from the next Dungeons & Dragons RPG? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!