Dungeons & Dragons Hires One of 5e’s Best Adventure Writers As Senior Game Designer

The last few years have been a time of change and transition for the beloved Dungeons & Dragons TTRPG. Just after it launched a massive revision for the game’s 5th edition ruleset, the core team at Wizards of the Coast got a major shakeup. Several senior members of the team, including Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins, parted ways to pursue other projects. For many, that left the future of D&D up in the air. We still don’t know much about what’s coming from D&D in 2026, but a recent announcement confirms a new addition to the team that will excite many fans.

In a December 31st episode of D&D podcast Eldritch Lorecast, James Heack shared some big news that fans might have missed, given the holiday timing. The longtime D&D freelancer has officially joined the in-house team at Wizards of the Coast as its new senior game designer. For listeners of Eldritch Lorecast, it does mean that Haeck will be stepping down from their prominent role with the podcast. But for D&D fans, it’s potentially really big news. After all, Haeck’s work as a contributor has brought us some of the best adventures to come out of 5e.

James Haeck Steps In As New Senior Game Designer at Wizards of the Coast

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Those who make a habit of perusing the author attributions for D&D adventures may well recognize Haeck’s name already. In the past several years, they have contributed to several of the most well-known adventure books to come out of D&D 5e. This includes a personal favorite, Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, as well as Call of the Netherdeep. They have also previously worked with the team at Critical Role, penning the official D&D campaign Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount. In addition to this work, Haeck may be familiar to D&D Beyond users as one of its lead writers, putting out numerous online guides for players and DMs alike.

Now, it looks like Haeck will have a prominent role in shaping the future of D&D 5e. You can check out Haeck’s official announcement about stepping into this new role on the Eldritch Lorecast podcast below:

Wizards of the Coast still hasn’t unveiled much of what fans can expect from D&D this year. So, though Haeck expresses their excitement for upcoming projects, no specific details have yet been revealed. But with the game designer’s background leaning so heavily into campaign writing, it could mean we’re finally getting our first full-fledged campaign book using the newly revised 2024 rules for 5e. Of course, the next few projects to arrive have likely been in development for a while, so we won’t necessarily see the full impact of Haeck joining the team full-time right away.

Haeck is just one of a few new changes to the full-time team working on D&D at Wizards of the Coast. In early December 2025, Justice Ramin Arman announced his promotion to Game Design Director. With these two new hires, it looks like the team is filling in the gaps left by big departures last year. Hopefully, the new creative leadership will bring exciting, fresh energy to what’s coming out of D&D in the next few years.

