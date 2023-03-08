Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Reveals New Character Posters

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has some fresh character posters ahead of the big premiere. In these new snaps, Chris Pine is all charm as The Bard. Michelle Rodriguez is bringing the fury as The Barbarian. Last, but not least, Rege-Jean Page is regal and heroic as The Paladin. So, the cast is looking very stacked. This weekend, at the Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, Pine and Rodgriguez were on-hand to hype the new release. Although they couldn't escape the slime, it gave fans a good look at the wild fantasy hijinks that would be waiting in Honor Among Thieves. Check out the clip for yourself up above!

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31st.

Are you excited to see this one in theaters? Let us know down in the comments!