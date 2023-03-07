Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Releases International Trailer

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie has released a new trailer. Today, Paramount Pictures released the International Trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. There's a few new clips in the trailer, including an extended look at the appropriately named red dragon Themberchaud attempting to roast and eat the adventuring party of Edgin (Chris Pine), Helga (Michelle Rodriguez), Simon (Justice Smith), Doric (Sophia Lillis), and Xenk (Rege-Jean Page.) We also get confirmation that Doric can wild shape into creatures other than an owlbear. You can check out the full trailer below:

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to the cast listed above, the movie also stars Hugh Grant and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.

