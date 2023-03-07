Dungeons & Dragons Movie Characters Have D&D Statblocks Now

The core cast of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie have official statblocks for the Dungeons & Dragons game. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast released statblocks for the core cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, allowing Dungeon Masters to bring the characters into the game as NPCs. Keep in mind that NPCs and player characters utilize separate creation methods, so a player can't use the statblock for Edgin (Chris Pine's character) to play as the ex-Harper bard. However, DMs can use the statblock so that their players can encounter and interact with (or even fight against) Edgin in their own campaigns. Players can collect the statblocks on D&D Beyond provided they have an account for the website.

The statblocks and accompanying descriptions of the characters also reveal a few details about the characters that weren't widely known before. For instance, Holga the barbarian (played by Michelle Rodriguez in the movie) wields a Darksteel greataxe that grants her resistance to lightning damage, while Xenk has a mysterious tie to Szass Tam, who appears to be the main "big bad" of the film. Xenk (who was previously revealed to be from Thay) also seems to age more slowly as a result of this connection. Also, the Red Wizard Sofina is a necromancer, which seems to track with the magical powers seen in the trailer.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to the cast listed above, the movie also stars Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.