Classic Dungeons & Dragons Game Free for a Limited Time

Dungeons & Dragons players looking for something new to play this weekend (or something to play again) can now claim a free game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe if they're subscribed to Amazon's Prime Gaming service. That's because all throughout the month of March and a bit afterwards, Amazon is giving away Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition to subscribers at no extra cost. It's one of several free games being given away right now, and among all the others that are free, it's by far the headliner here. The fact that it's the Enhanced Edition also means that it should look a bit different now if you've only ever experienced the original.

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition is claimable now if you head to Prime Gaming's page and sign into whatever account you have that's subscribed to Amazon Prime. If you sort by "Weekly Games," you'll see it at the top of the list. You'll have to get the Amazon Games App to play it if you don't already, but that's just a simple download standing between you and playing the Dungeons & Dragons game.

The original Baldur's Gate came out way back in 1998 for PC and Mac devices and was, surprisingly enough for those who don't know, developed by BioWare of Mass Effect and Dragon Age fame. Years later in 2012, the Enhanced Edition of the game was released to combine both the original and the Baldur's Gate: Tales of the Sword Coast expansion. Overhaul Games introduced new features in this version of the game including cross-platform play, more locations and enemies, and other additions of interest beyond general modernizations.

"The classic adventure returns! Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition includes the original Baldur's Gate adventure, the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion, and all-new content including three new party members," a preview of the game read.

Baldur's Gate 3 is of course on the horizon and is what has the attention of most Baldur's Gate fans right now, though this free download will give you a chance to see what the (somewhat) original game look like compared to the upcoming one if you're just now getting in on the Baldur's Gate series. That game is coming to the PC and PS5 platforms, and while an Xbox version is in the works, that version has hit some snags and is still being worked on.