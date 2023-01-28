Did Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Show Elminster in New Trailer?

The newest trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features a mysterious wizard, with some guessing that it could be a famed character from Forgotten Realms lore. The new trailer, released earlier this week, shows a brief glimpse of a mysterious robed figure interacting with Simon the Sorcerer (played by Justice Smith) in what the directors have described as a different plane of reality. The mage is wearing a red headscarf/hat of some kind and is using a staff with a white stone embedded in it. While he only appears for a moment, the mage also appears to have a beard or some stubble on his chin.

(Photo: eOne/Paramount Pictures)

We already know thanks to toy descriptions that Simon is the descendent of the famed wizard Elminster, one of the most well-known characters in the Forgotten Realms, the setting of the movie (and countless D&D campaigns). And while Elminster is typically portrayed with a pointy wizard's hat (similar to the hat worn by Gandalf the Grey) and a longer beard, it's certainly possible that this is a first glance of the famed Sage of Shadowdale. After all, Elminster being on another plane of existence makes plenty of sense and could help explain why he wouldn't be able to assist with a fight against the well-known lich Szass Tam.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.