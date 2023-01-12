Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Action Figures Add Holga, Forge, and Simon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in July of 2022, Hasbro released a Gelatinous Cube as the first entry in their Golden Archive figure collection inspired by the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Since then, Hasbro has released some awesome Dicelings figures and a collection of D&D blasters and roleplay items in their Nerf lineup. Now, three additional figures in the Golden Archives collection are available – Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Forge (Hugh Grant), and Simon (Justice Smith). You can find these figures via the links below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 during the month of January 2023.

As noted, the Dicelings that Hasbro released are especially interesting. Basically, they're toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster such a white Owlbear, a black dragon red dragon, and a Beholder. If Transformers and Dungeons and Dragons had a crossover, this would be it. Pre-orders for Dicelings are available here at Entertainment Earth for $13.99 each.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie is an original story but is set in the Forgotten Realms, an iconic fantasy setting central to the Dungeons & Dragons game and wider franchise. Dozens of novels and video games have been set in the Forgotten Realms, as has countless tabletop adventures. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also has no connection to the trilogy of Dungeons & Dragons movies released in the early 2000s, which featured various D&D monsters and fantasy races, but were not set in any particular D&D world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31, 2023.