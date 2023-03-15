Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Gets Early Screenings for Amazon Prime Users

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves extremely early. A Dungeons & Dragons movie has been in the cards for years now. While there are some others that exist, they're all just kind of... not good. There has been a long battle to get a new, star-studded movie using the brand on the big screen for years which involved all kinds of legal obstacles, development hell, and a pandemic that delayed the film's release by multiple years. It's all been pretty chaotic and one might assume that a movie that has gone through hell and back probably wouldn't be very good, but Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves seems to have overcome those odds. The film screened recently at South by Southwest and was praised for its tone, charismatic cast, and inventive action.

With all of that said, if the early hype is rubbing off on you, there's a way to see the movie pretty early. Paramount has teamed up with Amazon to allow for early access screenings of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can go to Atom Tickets' website and search for screenings of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves for this Sunday, March 19th at 2PM local time. It seems like these screenings will stretch pretty far and wide, as I live in Iowa and had no trouble finding screenings for it near me. Tickets are only $10 in addition to your Amazon Prime subscription, so it's a pretty good deal all things considered.

Paramount seems to be very bullish on this film given it keeps showing the movie extremely early to large audiences, including the general public. With that said, it remains to be seen how the hardcore DnD fans will receive the movie. The movie seems to be working well in terms of non-fans, but who knows how it will be viewed by those who live and breathe this universe.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will officially release worldwide on March 31st.