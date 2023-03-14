Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Tease "So Many Places" Sequels Could Go

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves marks the latest attempt to bring the fan-favorite role-playing game to life on the big screen. The main architects of the new film are filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Both fans of D&D as a tabletop game, but also fan-favorite directors after their movie Game Night. In a world where few big budget movies get greenlit without the potential for even more movie sequels and spinoffs to follow, the co-writers and directors reveal they're not even thinking about it now. When we asked the pair about it however they teased that even though they'd be open to more they didn't explicitly set up anything for sequels in the film.

"We didn't plant any seeds," Jonathan Goldstein told ComicBook.com on the Red Carpet at the film's premiere. "But if we're lucky enough to make another one, then I think there's so many places to go. We've created these great characters who we would love to see where they are in a year or two." Daley added, "We're also very superstitious. So we don't like to talk about it. "

It's been nearly two years since production on the movie began, and even longer since the filmmaking pair were hired to start working on a Dungeons & Dragons movie. Not only is the movie's release imminent but it finally had its first premiere last week, arriving to rave reviews out of SXSW.

"I'm excited to be in the theater with people as they hopefully unanimously are shocked by it being a film that they did not expect," Daley revealed to us about finally seeing the film with an audience. Goldstein added, "The scope of it, the adventure and action and also just that there's laugh out loud (moments) and there's emotion, I mean, people are really going to feel something at the end of this movie, I hope and think they won't expect that."

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to the cast listed above, the movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.



Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.

