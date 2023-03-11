Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Reactions Call it "Outstanding" and a "Blast"
The first reactions to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are in and while it's not all perfect, the reactions are generally quite glowing. A Dungeons & Dragons movie has been in the works for quite some time, but due to legal troubles, development hell, and a lot of other things, it has taken an extremely long time to get it to the big screen. To make matters worse, the pandemic also slowed things down quite significantly and saw the movie get delayed multiple times between 2021 and 2023. However, after a long road, it is finally almost here and it seems like it will be worth the wait. While some questioned the tone of the film from the trailers, there was already some optimism backing the film and it seems like it is paying off.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had its premiere at South by Southwest 2023 tonight and it seems like it went over pretty well with the crowd in attendance. While some people have their issues with the length, pacing, and general plot of the movie, a lot of the critics seem to be in agreement that the movie is hysterical and balances its tone well. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also appears to leverage its star studded cast in a strong way, emphasizing a high degree of chemistry from everyone involved. As of right now, there are no proper full length reviews with scores, but we can likely expect them in the coming days and weeks.
It does bode well, however, that Paramount is screening the movie fairly far in advance of its actual release and giving people the opportunity to offer their impressions. March is a pretty crowded month for movies between Creed 3, Scream VI, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, John Wick Chapter 4, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, so only time will tell how this performs at the box office. There is a lot of love for DnD and it has a pretty big cast, so that may be enough to draw a healthy audience to the film.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will release in theaters on March 31st. Keep scrolling to find reactions to the film below.
Emulates the Energy of Guardians of the Galaxy
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves emulates the energy of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers with a chaotic story.
Daley & Goldstein deliver on humor & fantastical, continuous shots while the cast looks to be having a good time.
Michelle Rodriguez rocks. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/NtOjvm4uqO— The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 11, 2023
A Smart Balance of Seriousness and Humor
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES (2023): The wonderful thing about roleplaying with friends is that it is both deeply silly and deathly serious. The wonderful thing about HONOR AMONG THIEVES is that the filmmakers understand that balance from start to finish. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/Ic7yUXr12w— Matt Monagle (@mattmonagle) March 11, 2023
Better Thank Your Expecting
'DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES' is better than you're expecting. Laugh out loud hilarious, inspired action, and creative visuals from start to finish.
It's not perfect but I would easily watch more of these. Never doubt Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley #SXSW pic.twitter.com/burJBwSuz4— Andrew J. Salazar @ SXSW (@AndrewJ626) March 11, 2023
Outstanding
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Uh, folks? This is outstanding. A tight as a drum screenplay brought to life by a game cast. Hilarious without ever feeling embarrassed by the material. I fell in love early and it never waned.— Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) March 11, 2023
Raimi Comparisons Are Never a Bad Thing
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: You know how the game often gets made up as it goes along? The movie has a lot of that energy, which is a blessing and a curse. Best stuff reminded me of Raimi, worst of Boll. More in Sunday review.— Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) March 11, 2023
A Hoot
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES is a hoot. I could never recap the plot on the fly but it wholeheartedly embraces its weird fantasy/comedy tone. Please note that I have never played D&D in my life but I still had a great time. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/vzc4qwJBUF— Katie Carter @ #SXSW (@katiel_carter) March 11, 2023
Sleeper Hit
#DungeonsandDragons: HONOR AMONG THIEVES captures the chaotic fun of a campaign with friends. Colorful characters, seriously great action direction, and imagination out the wazoo… very pleasantly surprised by this one. Sleeper hit incoming. pic.twitter.com/9rMqpS3w2t— James Preston Poole @ SXSW (@JamesPPoole) March 11, 2023
High Praise!
Since it’s premiering tonight I can say that DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES is fantastic. One of my favorite movies in a long time. Funny, exciting, and had its own distinct, awesome personality. pic.twitter.com/TURFLuKMlY— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) March 11, 2023
Fun But Clunky
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a fun silly time! Storytelling can a bit clunky at times, especially for me who’s unfamiliar with the terminologies and lore. But it’s quite funny and once it hits its dragon set piece and especially the third act, it’s a BLAST! #SXSW pic.twitter.com/glm6GHgb6R— kevin l. lee @SXSW (@Klee_FilmReview) March 11, 2023
A Total Blast
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES is a total blast and the perfect film to open #SXSW2023! Never played the game, but it’s a fun movie for EVERYONE! Great action, VFX, really funny & a big heart! Great chemistry in cast w/ CHRIS PINE, MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ, REGE-JEAN PAGE! pic.twitter.com/UAwJ8qvMvX— Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) March 11, 2023
Full of Heart and Soul
‘DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES’ is FANTASTIC.
A film full of soul and heart. Perfectly pitched humor, gorgeous cinematography, easily the best movie of the year so far. With stunning visuals, and a more than incredible casting. Stay for the credits! #SXSW #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/Cku88DFhwM— The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) March 11, 2023