Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Reactions Call it "Outstanding" and a "Blast"

The first reactions to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are in and while it's not all perfect, the reactions are generally quite glowing. A Dungeons & Dragons movie has been in the works for quite some time, but due to legal troubles, development hell, and a lot of other things, it has taken an extremely long time to get it to the big screen. To make matters worse, the pandemic also slowed things down quite significantly and saw the movie get delayed multiple times between 2021 and 2023. However, after a long road, it is finally almost here and it seems like it will be worth the wait. While some questioned the tone of the film from the trailers, there was already some optimism backing the film and it seems like it is paying off.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had its premiere at South by Southwest 2023 tonight and it seems like it went over pretty well with the crowd in attendance. While some people have their issues with the length, pacing, and general plot of the movie, a lot of the critics seem to be in agreement that the movie is hysterical and balances its tone well. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also appears to leverage its star studded cast in a strong way, emphasizing a high degree of chemistry from everyone involved. As of right now, there are no proper full length reviews with scores, but we can likely expect them in the coming days and weeks.

It does bode well, however, that Paramount is screening the movie fairly far in advance of its actual release and giving people the opportunity to offer their impressions. March is a pretty crowded month for movies between Creed 3, Scream VI, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, John Wick Chapter 4, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, so only time will tell how this performs at the box office. There is a lot of love for DnD and it has a pretty big cast, so that may be enough to draw a healthy audience to the film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will release in theaters on March 31st. Keep scrolling to find reactions to the film below.