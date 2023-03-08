Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Shares Character Featurette

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has revealed a "meet the characters" featurette. Fans can get a cast of what Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant are bringing to the table in this movie. There's a lot of star power in that lineup and the new clip is leaning into that reality hardcore. It's no secret that Dungeons & Dragons has been expriencing a groundswell of popularity for years now and this big-budget effort is just the lates part of its ascent. Check out the trailer for yourselves right here!

Justice Smith talked about what make his magic in this movie so special. "I do a lot of spell casting in the film, and I worked with this lovely choreographer to create unique gestures for each spell," Smith began. "And I know a bit of sign language, so I try to incorporate that [into] it. Whatever the spell does, I try to incorporate the word in sign language into the gesture of this spell. Not for every gesture."

After that admission, Rege-Jean Page actually joked that the star had one-up on Doctor Strange. Take that, Dr. Strange. He's actually spelling words," he smiled. So, the gauntlet has been thrown down. But, it's only in good fun. When speaking to Comicbook.com during San Diego Comic-Con last year, the entire cast was having a blast being a part of this franchise.

"I hate [in] movies, when they have magic powers, and they just go like this [gestures vaguely with hand]," Smith added. "I was like, "I want everything to be unique and creative." So, remembering which spoken word of the spell goes with which gesture, and at what time. I guess it wasn't difficult."

What Happens In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Here's what the official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves says: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves begins the big adventure on March 31st.

