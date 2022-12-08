Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Prequel Books Announced

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A new Dungeons & Dragons movie is hitting theaters on March 31st, but you can prepare for the adventure a month ahead of time with a pair of prequel novels. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: The Road to Neverwinter by author Jaleigh Johnson (The Mark of the Dragonfly) is geared toward adults while Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: The Druid's Call by author E. K. Johnston (Star Wars: Ahsoka) is a YA title. Both D&D books are hitting shelves on February 28, 2023, which will give you plenty of time to see what Edgin Darvis / Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine) and his adventuring crew were up to before the events of the film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: The Road to Neverwinter is available to pre-order here on Amazon in hardcover for $29.99. Note that you won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get the inevitable discount that will occur during the pre-order period. Odds are a Kindle edition will also be added. The description reads: "Every adventuring party has a starting quest. Join Edgin Darvis and his team of heroic (well, occasionally heroic) heisters in this official prequel to the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: The Druid's Call is available to pre-order here on Amazon in Kindle and hardcover editions for $10.99 and $19.99 respectively. The description reads: "Discover Doric's powerful druid origins in this thrilling young adult prequel to the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

In related D&D news, Hasbro recently released new products in support of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. The most interesting of these are called Dicelings, which are toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster such a white Owlbear, a black dragon red dragon, and a Beholder. If Transformers and Dungeons and Dragons had a crossover, this would be it. Pre-orders for Dicelings are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) for $13.99 each.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie is an original story but is set in the Forgotten Realms, an iconic fantasy setting central to the Dungeons & Dragons game and wider franchise. Dozens of novels and video games have been set in the Forgotten Realms, as has countless tabletop adventures. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also has no connection to the trilogy of Dungeons & Dragons movies released in the early 2000s, which featured various D&D monsters and fantasy races, but were not set in any particular D&D world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31, 2023.