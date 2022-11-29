Dungeons & Dragons' First 2023 Book Description, Release Date Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Amazon page for the next Dungeons & Dragons book is up, providing fans with some new information about the upcoming anthology. The page for Keys From the Golden Vault just launched on Amazon, revealing that the anthology book will be released on February 21, 2023. A new description of the book can also be found on the page, stating "Greetings, adventurer. You've snuck in and found a wondrous treasure! Keys From the Golden Vault is a Dungeons & Dragons adventure anthology with a heist at the center of every tale. Nothing else is yet known about the contents of this tome, but keep an eye on your favorite D&D news sources for your first sneak peek inside." The Amazon page's publication likely means that a cover reveal and additional information will be coming soon.

Keys From the Golden Vault was revealed earlier this year by Wizards of the Coast during a special "Wizards Presents" presentation that detailed all of its 2023 releases. We knew previously that Keys From the Golden Vault was the annual anthology book, continuing an annual release schedule of themed adventures that dates back to Candlekeep Mysteries in 2021. This year's anthology was Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel. Previous anthology books before 2021 reprinted past D&D adventures that were updated for 5th Edition.

Per a product description, Keys From the Golden Vault is 208 pages long. By comparison, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel was 224-pages.

Other D&D books confirmed for 2023 includes the giant-themed Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, The Book of Many Things, which focuses on the Deck of Many Things, a full Lost Mines of Phandelver campaign, and a new Planescape boxed set.