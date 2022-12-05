Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Releases New Footage, Poster

Paramount Pictures has released a new poster and featurette for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. The new poster shows off the core cast of heroes and villains standing above the city of Neverwinter, with a black dragon looming above an arena. Meanwhile, the new featurette shows off several new pieces of footage, providing looks at classic monsters like a yuan-ti and an aarakocra. Interestingly, it appears that the movie used animatronics and practical effects instead of computer generated animation at several points, as puppets of a dragon and a large fish-like creature are also shown off. You can check out both the featurette and the new poster below:

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie is an original story but is set in the Forgotten Realms, an iconic fantasy setting central to the Dungeons & Dragons game and wider franchise. Dozens of novels and video games have been set in the Forgotten Realms, as has countless tabletop adventures. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also has no connection to the trilogy of Dungeons & Dragons movies released in the early 2000s, which featured various D&D monsters and fantasy races, but were not set in any particular D&D world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31, 2023.