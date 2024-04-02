Dungeons & Dragons Red Ghost Dragon Miniature Announced

Dungeons & Dragons players will have a dragon to be haunted by later this year with the release of another Icons of the Realm figure. WizKids have announced a massive red ghost dragon figure that will be released in September 2024, adding the spirit of a fearsome dragon for players to face in their campaigns. While the standard red dragon is dangerous enough on their own, the returned spirit of the dragon presents additional challenges to players, featuring their own stats that make them a worthy foe.

Ghost dragons were introduced in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, and while they take the appearance of whatever dragon they used to be they acquire unique stats over their own, making the undead dragons spectacular predators to add to your next game or to your dragon collection.

The ghost dragon is a spirit that was so attached to their precious treasure hoard in life that they couldn't leave it behind in death, returning as a ghost to continue to haunt their favored priceless item(s). Too powerful to be created by necromancy, ghost dragons are created by being bound to their treasure through connection, most often out of an obsession to see their treasure they lost when killed returned to them. Ghost dragons cannot be vanquished by traditional methods of killing and the only way to release a ghost dragon from their undead spirit is to return their treasure (or a treasure of equal value, of course) to them where they can then lie atop it and disappear into the afterlife (sometimes leaving the treasure behind, sometimes taking their hoard with them).

While the ghost dragon's breath may resemble fire, lightning, or acid, they also carry a terrifying curse that makes the undead creature the perfect antagonist for your next campaign. Only the most powerful dragons have enough strength to return in spirit, and as such many ghost dragons have already reached ancient ages and an impressive correlating size, which explains why this miniature isn't very miniature at all.

Behold: The Red Ghost Dragon

The massive miniature (can it be called a miniature at this size?) sits on a 100mm base and comes with a 75mm threat ring. Standing at 10 inches tall, the ghostly dragon is entirely cast from translucent materials to provide an undead appearance. As most ghost dragons are quite old, this figure is complete with tattered wings and exposed bones to ensure it looks like it's returned from the afterlife in order to reclaim its beloved hoard.

(Photo: WizKids)

D&D Icons of the Realms: Red Ghost Dragon will retail for $99.99 and is available for pre-order here.

Because ghost dragons don't only come in red, WizKids is also releasing the a Nolzur's Marvelous Miniatures version of the miniature so players can decide what color dragon they prefer to have in their campaign or collection. The unpainted version is also available for pre-order here for $89.99. Nolzur's Marvelous Miniatures are highly detailed, primed, and ready to paint out of the box and include deep cuts for easier painting and detail work.

(Photo: WizKids)

The Red Ghost Dragon announcement comes as the D&D Replicas of the Realms: Red Dragon Wyrmling Foam Figure that we exclusively announced last year releases fully, now in stock and ready to ship from WizKids.