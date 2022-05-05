Critical Role: New WizKids Miniatures of Bell's Hells Coming This Fall

WizKids has announced plans to produced pre-painted miniatures of Critical Role's current cast of adventurers. Today, WizKids announced plans to release a Critical Role: Bell's Hells miniatures boxed set containing miniatures of Critical Role's current group of adventurers. The set includes 10 miniatures, with Orym, Laudne, Fearne, Ashton, Imogen, Chetney, and Fresh Cut Grass all represented. Additionally, the set will also including miniatures of Dorian Storm (played by longtime guest star Robbie Daymond), the familiar fire elemental Little Mister, and Chetney's werewolf form. No retail price was announced for the set, but the set is expected to be released in fall 2022.

You can check out an early look at the miniatures below:

(Photo: Critical Role/WizKids)

This marks the first time that WizKids has produced a pre-painted miniatures set featuring Critical Role core player characters. Since the partnership between WizKids and Critical Role started last year, WizKids has published NPCs and monsters from the show's world of Exandria. Upcoming releases do include iconic villains from the show, as well as a boxed set of guest player characters, but WizKids has not made miniatures of Vox Machina or the Mighty Nein. Steamforged Games previously published sets of Critical Role miniatures (which were funded via a Kickstarter campaign) featuring Vox Machina and the Mighty Nein. However, this doesn't seem to be a licensing issue, given that WizKids has previously produced miniatures of various NPCs previously used by Steamforged.

The miniatures will be available at local game stores and on Critical Role's website when they are fully released later this year. You can also watch the current campaign of Critical Role via VOD on their YouTube channel, with new episodes airing most Thursdays on Twitch at 10 PM ET.