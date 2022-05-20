WizKids to Release Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon-Inspired Miniatures

✖

WizKids will release a set of five pre-painted Dungeons & Dragons miniatures with characters taken from the upcoming Starter Set Dragons of Stormwreck Isle. The upcoming set is notable in that four of the characters resemble aged-up versions of the child heroes seen in the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. The set includes a Paladin, Cleric, Wizard, Fighter, and a Rogue, with the Paladin based on Eric the Cavalier, the Wizard based on Presto, the Fighter based on Hank, and the Rogue based on Diana. Notably missing from the group is Sheila (who wears a Cloak of Invisibility) and the child Barbarian Bobby. You can check out images of the figures below:

ComicBook.com reported that Dragons of Stormwreck Isle seemed to feature the cartoon protagonists in artwork earlier this year. When the set was officially revealed last month, Wizards of the Coast clarified that no characters from the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon would appear in the adventure. However, artwork seen in the book was inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon.

The Dungeons & Dragons cartoon originally aired in the early 1980s and featured a group of children transported to a fantasy land via a magical roller coaster ride. The characters were given magic items by a mage known as the Dungeon Master and faced off against the Dungeon Master's son, a winged malevolent villain called Venger. Each of the characters were based off of a Dungeons & Dragons class at the time, although some of the character classes were not actually published in a D&D rulebook until 1985, which was also the year the cartoon ended. Notably, the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon ended on a cliffhanger, which was eventually resolved through a live-action Brazilian car commercial.

In recent years, Wizards of the Coast has used the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon as part of its marketing, mostly through the use of memes and images referencing the show. A recent limited edition Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair card set featured the D&D cartoon characters, and the 2021 The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure also featured a reference to the cartoon as well as the appearance of a number of D&D toy characters who also appeared in the cartoon.