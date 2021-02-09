Squirrelfolk Return to Dungeons & Dragons

A new third-party supplement provides rules for playing as a Kercpa in Dungeons & Dragons. Steve Fidler and Nathanaël Roux have released Kercpa — Squirrelfolk Lineage and Subclasses, a new DMs Guild publication that brings back the Kercpa, a race of anthropomorphic squirrels. The kercpa are already a part of Dungeons & Dragons lore - the squirrelfolk were introduced in an issue of Dragon magazine and was then re-printed in a Monstrous Compendium. The Kercpa are small creatures -less than 2 feet tall - and tend to be reclusive creatures who live in dense forests. While the Kercpa aren't inclined to wage war against others, they were capable of defending themselves, utilizing their naturally high Dexterity to avoid most attacks and preferring to fight from a distance.

Fidler and Roux's version of the Kercpa keeps their small frame intact, giving them a 25-foot walking speed but granting them the ability to move through and end their movement in other creatures' spaces. Kercpa also have a 40-foot climb speed and have the ability to forage for their own food whenever they take a long rest. The supplement also provides cultural traits that provides a +2 ASI to Dexterity, a +1 to Wisdom, and various proficiencies for those players who prefer to build a character using Fifth Edition's original character building rules.

The supplement also comes with two new subclasses made for Kercpa. The Tiny but Mighty roguish archetype allows a Kercpa Rogue to gain Sneak Attack whenever they are in the same space as an opponent, while also granting abilities that allow for "hit and run" tactics befitting for a squirrelfolk. The Path of the Pest allows a Kercpa Barbarian to harrow an opponent by grappling them and dealing damage if they try to move away. Both are very thematic for the squirrelfolk and perfectly capture the original essence of the creature while providing some fun mechanics to play with.

Kercpa — Squirrelfolk Lineage and Subclasses is available on the DMs Guild for $3.95.