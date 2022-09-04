Massive Dungeons & Dragons Statue Up for Pre-Order

A massive statue of one of Dungeons & Dragons' most iconic villains is up for pre-order. Sideshow Collectibles has revealed a new statue of Tiamat, the evil goddess of chromatic dragons. The statue stands 28-inches tall with a wing span of over 30-inches. The statue depicts Tiamat standing on top of a fiery crag of rock, with each of Tiamat's five heads baring its heads and readying to attack. A "Deluxe" version of the statue is also available, which comes with a light-up element in the mouth of each of Tiamat's five heads. The element corresponds to the type of breath weapon that head has, adding an extra level of detail to this already gorgeous statue. You can check out the full statue below:

(Photo: Sideshow/PCS Collectibles)

(Photo: Sideshow/PCS Collectibles)

(Photo: Sideshow/PCS Collectibles)

Tiamat is one of Dungeons & Dragons' best known villains. The supposed creator of chromatic dragons, Tiamat typically appears as a massive five-headed dragon, with one head representing each kind of chromatic dragon. Tiamat is currently trapped in the first level of the Nine Hells, known as Avernus, and her cult attempts to find ways of bringing her back to the Material Plane. Tiamat was the first antagonist to appear in a Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition adventure and she most recently appeared in the 2019 adventure Descent Into Avernus. Actor Joe Manganiello's famed player character Arkhan the Cruel is a worshipper of Tiamat and also appears in that adventure trying to assist the dragon goddess in returning to the Material Plane.

Tiamat could actually make an appearance later this year, as the upcoming Dragonlance campaign Shadow of the Dragon Queen also refers to an aspect of Tiamat. Takhisis, the evil dragon goddess and chief antagonist of the Dragonlance novels, is another aspect of Tiamat. Tiamat also made multiple appearances in the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon back in the 1980s as a recurring nemesis.

You can pre-order the Sideshow statue of Tiamat here. The standard version will cost $1,980, while the Deluxe version will cost $2,145.

