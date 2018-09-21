‘Dying Light 2’ Isn’t About Zombies, “Power of Choice”

When Dying Light 2 was first unveiled during E3 2018, fans of the iconic zombie game were instantly enthralled by the much bigger map and decadent horror components. When Fallout: New Vegas’ Chris Avellone took to the Xbox stage to show off his latest project to the world, we knew it was going to be good – though apparently not what we’d expect.

In a recent interview with AusGamers, Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektala talked about the power of choice and how this zombie game isn’t about zombies.

“[One of the] most important features of the game is the narrative sandbox and the power of choice; choices and consequences. And as you play the game you’ll face many difficult dilemmas and the choices you make through gameplay or through story will change or transform the world around you. We created this non-linear narrative.”

So how is this not a zombie game exactly? The Lead Designer explains, “I don’t think it is a zombie game. We have developed, we have designed, we have come up with the idea that the day is for the living and the night is for the Infected. So during the day you will note that encounters with the zombies don’t happen as often as in the first game. Usually they hide inside buildings and other dark places.”

He added, “First of all, this allowed us to build a part of the city where you really get to encounter humans,” he continued. “You get to work with them; see how they would behave in a situation like this. You know, it’s an extreme situation: technology is gone, civilisation is gone… we didn’t have as many dynamic encounters [with humans in the first game]. So the day is for the humans, but the night is for the infected and this creates a lot of gameplay opportunity.”

We don’t have a release date yet but this definitely has us intrigued for the upcoming sequel. Dying Light 2 drops next year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

