Dying Light 2 Details Upcoming Changes and Updates

Dying Light 2 is set to get just a whole host of changes, updates, bug fixes, and so on this week, Techland has revealed. The way it is described by the company, the PC version of Steam and the Epic Games Store should definitely get a new hotfix at least this week to solve, among other things, various game-crashing bugs while the PlayStation and Xbox versions will have hotfixes submitted but not necessarily out. That said, it is clear that Techland is hard at work cleaning up a number of issues with the recently released title.

In addition to the whole “various game-crashing bugs” getting fixed, the PC list also includes resolutions for “various situations that could cause infinite black screens” and DLSS improvements. The team is still working on things like “various story blocks” and also adding backup saves. The list of fixes ready to implement for PlayStation and Xbox versions of the video game is much beefier and is largely focused on squashing as many bugs as possible. That includes, but is not limited to, fixing “issues with connection stability” as well as game-crashing bugs and visual adjustments and performance optimizations and… honestly, the list goes on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full list of what Dying Light 2 is set to get across its many platforms — as well as what Techland is still working on — below:

PC gamers (Steam and EGS) – we'll keep on providing you with the regular fixes. Here is the list of things in our pipeline: pic.twitter.com/hFOfL1BOxI — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 6, 2022

XBOX gamers – we will be submitting a new Hotfix by the middle of next week at the latest. pic.twitter.com/Nv3pyifKrx — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 6, 2022

Despite the obvious technical problems, ComicBook.com’s own review of Dying Light 2 ultimately came out pretty positive. “Dying Light 2 gets off to a slow start, and some might even see it as a slog, but if you see it through just a bit longer, you’ll discover a tension-filled journey through the zombie apocalypse that rewards players who are fearless and leap into danger,” our review reads in part. “Soon you’ll be gliding, leaping, and zip-lining through the world and cleaving the most deadly of Infected with precision and utter brutality.”

As noted above, it sounds as if the new updates to Dying Light 2 detailed by Techland should release this week. In general, Dying Light 2 is now available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. A version for the Nintendo Switch is also set to release at some point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Dying Light 2 right here.

What do you think about the upcoming fixes and updates for Dying Light 2? Have you been playing the recently released video game already? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!