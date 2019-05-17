Dying Light 2 Features “Several Games Worth of Content”

Every time Techland has shown off or talked about Dying Light 2 — the sequel to Dying Light coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this year — it’s looked and sounded very ambitious, and that’s because it is. Not only has the Polish developer brought on a team of veteran writers to tell an ambitious story, but a lot of the gameplay mechanics and open-world designs sound like they could help push the industry forward. That said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the game has “several games worth of content.”

“It’s almost like we are creating several games worth of content right now,” said Techland producer Kornel Jaskula, while speaking about the game. “We are designing the game with the foundation that some of the players will miss content and we are okay with that.”

The producer continued:

“Thanks to the variety of stories, missions, content and assets, we believe that it will make players want to play the game again and again or try to play with other players in co-op to see their worlds. That’s something that we established as a foundation at the very beginning [of development], it’s one of our design goals, and it’s something that we still keep in mind.”

Dying Light 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of an exact release, but Techland claims it’s still releasing sometime this year. Techland has also confirmed the game will be at E3, where presumably more of it will be shown off alongside a release date or more specific release window.

