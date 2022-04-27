Dying Light 2 Releases Third Major Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Techland has today released the third major update for its open-world action game Dying Light 2. This patch in question is actually one of the most notable since DL2 launched back in February of this year. Notably, this is because the update happens to add a number of highly-requested features to the game.
The biggest new addition to Dying Light 2 in Update #3 is that of New Game Plus. This is something that Techland has promised would be coming for quite some time, and as of today, it's available in-game. New Game Plus will allow players who have already completed DL2 to carry over their character and progress to a completely new game without losing their stats and mechanics. In the process, enemies and new objects also now appear within the world of Dying Light 2 during NG+.
Other than this, Dying Light 2 has now also received a FOV slider for those playing on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This feature will allow players to customize their own in-game perspective and is something that PC users have grown accustomed to seeing.
Lastly, the latest DL2 patch also fixes a number of lingering bugs and further improves stability in the game overall. So if you've been running into various problems for yourself, hopefully, this patch finally fixes your issues.
If you would like to check out the full patch notes for today's new Dying Light 2 update, you can find them below. In addition, the patch itself is now available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.
New Game+
After finishing it once, the game can be replayed again, only this time with modified game parameters in place to encourage a second playthrough by the implementation of a unique system and experience. The player can now go through the story with revitalized mechanisms. These include new enemy behaviors, more difficult encounters, new objects within the world, namely the newly added inhibitors, and many more changes that will significantly alter the gameplay style and allow the player to develop their character further. All of this is only available in New Game+!
30 new inhibitors
New platinum objectives for parkour challenges
Updated distribution of the enemies (f.e. Volatiles and Banshee spawn during the night, a wider variety of enemy pools in encounters)
A new legendary weapon tier added
Gold encounters added
Enemy difficulty scales with the player level
Co-op Updates
Fixed connection and stability issues in co-op
Fixed connection issues with the players who are further advanced inthe story
Improved game performance in co-op
Co-op story blocks
Fixed an issue that caused blocked progression in a single player game mode after a co-op session
Fixed few remaining death loops in co-op
Fixed an issue with a missing NPC during the Missing People quest in a co-op session
Co-op quality
Improved weapon visualization in online menu and inventory
Improved handling of challenges requirements in co-op
Fixed random bandit respawns while players are still in the bandit camp
Fixed issues with the player being unable to access inventory or map after dying several times in co-op
Fixed blocked story progression with "enemies nearby" notification
Fixed rare issue when a player can't move after a revive
Fixes for far away peer respawn from the host and respawning in geometry
Fixed AI jitter in random cases
Improved various animations in co-op – f.e. crouching, throwing, using the bow, and more
Fixed sound duplication in co-op
Fixed rare cases of unresponsive quest radio dialog in co-op, causing story blocks
Fixed the display of incorrect icons on the map after a co-op party
Fixed "call for help" when the player is being summoned during a gather in co-op
Fixed black screens in certain situations that could cause progression blockers during co-op progression
Fixed unnecessary "skill requirement" text-glitch in the description of a challenge in a co-op session
Updated the time of tutorial windows to 30 seconds during the co-op sessions
Fixed a bug that allows player to have multiple story quests active
Content Update
Mutated Infected – New quest added Something Big Has Been Here, which included special elemental Goon variants
Gameplay Updates
Enemies with bows are less annoying — decreased damage output
Completed achievements are correctly awarded upon completion. This works for the achievements that were obtained before the update as well
Fixed a bug that was causing Howlers and Screamers to become invulnerable to damage
Fixed a possibility to fast travel between map regions after completing various quests
Fixed a random AI bug of Human encounters
Fixed infected invulnerability to arrows
Fixed missing rewards after Bandit encounters
Fixed the Virals patrol movement in GRE facilities
Quest Updates
Fixed a bug related to wall-clipping during the Let's Waltz quest
Fixed a bug of the player getting stuck after using an inhibitor, or opening inventory after obtaining inhibitor in the Markers of Plague quest
Fixed the map display bug in The Only Way Out quest
Fixed the disappearance of Hakon in the Into The Darkness quest after playing in co-op
Fixed Sophie's inaccessible position in The Raid quest
UI/UX Updates
Added FOV slider on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X
Improved UI textures optimization
Fixed issues related to switching between keyboard and controller
Fixed inhibitor pop-up message in Markers of Plague quest
Fixed quest display in journal
Fixed tutorial window display
Fixed weapon durability display, quest tracking, and inventory management on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo second display
Aiden should no longer T-pose in the main menu
Fixed crashes related to launching the game in 5760x1080 resolution
Fixed display of incorrect numbers on Immunity Bar
Minor changes to PC key bindings
Technical Updates
Improved game stability
Several crash sources fixed
Improved the stability of frame rate in various places on the map
Fixed multiple bugs that allowed players to see and fall outside map texture
Fixed occasional texture glitches in various places on the map
Fixed various audio glitches
…and numerous additional bug fixes and quality improvements.