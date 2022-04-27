Dying Light 2 Releases Third Major Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Techland has today released the third major update for its open-world action game Dying Light 2. This patch in question is actually one of the most notable since DL2 launched back in February of this year. Notably, this is because the update happens to add a number of highly-requested features to the game.

The biggest new addition to Dying Light 2 in Update #3 is that of New Game Plus. This is something that Techland has promised would be coming for quite some time, and as of today, it's available in-game. New Game Plus will allow players who have already completed DL2 to carry over their character and progress to a completely new game without losing their stats and mechanics. In the process, enemies and new objects also now appear within the world of Dying Light 2 during NG+.

Other than this, Dying Light 2 has now also received a FOV slider for those playing on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This feature will allow players to customize their own in-game perspective and is something that PC users have grown accustomed to seeing.

Lastly, the latest DL2 patch also fixes a number of lingering bugs and further improves stability in the game overall. So if you've been running into various problems for yourself, hopefully, this patch finally fixes your issues.

If you would like to check out the full patch notes for today's new Dying Light 2 update, you can find them below. In addition, the patch itself is now available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

New Game+

After finishing it once, the game can be replayed again, only this time with modified game parameters in place to encourage a second playthrough by the implementation of a unique system and experience. The player can now go through the story with revitalized mechanisms. These include new enemy behaviors, more difficult encounters, new objects within the world, namely the newly added inhibitors, and many more changes that will significantly alter the gameplay style and allow the player to develop their character further. All of this is only available in New Game+!

30 new inhibitors



New platinum objectives for parkour challenges



Updated distribution of the enemies (f.e. Volatiles and Banshee spawn during the night, a wider variety of enemy pools in encounters)



A new legendary weapon tier added



Gold encounters added



Enemy difficulty scales with the player level

Co-op Updates

Fixed connection and stability issues in co-op

Fixed connection issues with the players who are further advanced inthe story



Improved game performance in co-op

Co-op story blocks

Fixed an issue that caused blocked progression in a single player game mode after a co-op session



Fixed few remaining death loops in co-op



Fixed an issue with a missing NPC during the Missing People quest in a co-op session

Co-op quality

Improved weapon visualization in online menu and inventory



Improved handling of challenges requirements in co-op



Fixed random bandit respawns while players are still in the bandit camp



Fixed issues with the player being unable to access inventory or map after dying several times in co-op



Fixed blocked story progression with "enemies nearby" notification



Fixed rare issue when a player can't move after a revive



Fixes for far away peer respawn from the host and respawning in geometry



Fixed AI jitter in random cases



Improved various animations in co-op – f.e. crouching, throwing, using the bow, and more



Fixed sound duplication in co-op



Fixed rare cases of unresponsive quest radio dialog in co-op, causing story blocks



Fixed the display of incorrect icons on the map after a co-op party



Fixed "call for help" when the player is being summoned during a gather in co-op



Fixed black screens in certain situations that could cause progression blockers during co-op progression



Fixed unnecessary "skill requirement" text-glitch in the description of a challenge in a co-op session



Updated the time of tutorial windows to 30 seconds during the co-op sessions



Fixed a bug that allows player to have multiple story quests active

Content Update

Mutated Infected – New quest added Something Big Has Been Here, which included special elemental Goon variants

Gameplay Updates

Enemies with bows are less annoying — decreased damage output

Completed achievements are correctly awarded upon completion. This works for the achievements that were obtained before the update as well

Fixed a bug that was causing Howlers and Screamers to become invulnerable to damage

Fixed a possibility to fast travel between map regions after completing various quests

Fixed a random AI bug of Human encounters

Fixed infected invulnerability to arrows

Fixed missing rewards after Bandit encounters

Fixed the Virals patrol movement in GRE facilities

Quest Updates

Fixed a bug related to wall-clipping during the Let's Waltz quest

Fixed a bug of the player getting stuck after using an inhibitor, or opening inventory after obtaining inhibitor in the Markers of Plague quest

Fixed the map display bug in The Only Way Out quest

Fixed the disappearance of Hakon in the Into The Darkness quest after playing in co-op

Fixed Sophie's inaccessible position in The Raid quest

UI/UX Updates

Added FOV slider on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X

Improved UI textures optimization

Fixed issues related to switching between keyboard and controller

Fixed inhibitor pop-up message in Markers of Plague quest

Fixed quest display in journal

Fixed tutorial window display

Fixed weapon durability display, quest tracking, and inventory management on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo second display

Aiden should no longer T-pose in the main menu

Fixed crashes related to launching the game in 5760x1080 resolution

Fixed display of incorrect numbers on Immunity Bar

Minor changes to PC key bindings

Technical Updates