Dying Light 2 Update Makes 10 Changes to the Game

A new Dying Light 2 update has been released by Techland via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. And the new update is technically a hotfix, so it shouldn't require a download from players, but even if it does, it should be quick and easy download as it's far from the biggest update released so far from the game.

The update comes with 10 different changes, fixes, and improvements, the most prominent involving fast travel, a feature players have been having issues with since launch. Below, you can check out the patch in their entirety, for yourself, courtesy of Techland.

Most of the Fast Travel issues should be fixed. We are still working on improving the players' experience while using this feature.

Crashes occurring in co-op while using stab follow-up skills are fixed.

Improved game stability and reduced the number of random crashes.

We are making Tyrant Volatiles stronger. A little. Sorry.

Special Infected received better resistance to some types of damage.

Special Infected with an orange marker should drop Mutation Samples.

Outfits from Chapter 1 will transfer to NG+; there will be no need to redeem them again.

Fixed a soft lock related to dying during the challenge.

Fixed an issue related to reconnecting to the game on PlayStation after leaving the session (manually or automatically) a couple of times.

Achievements „Find Anything Interesting?" and „Street Art Aficionado" can now be obtained properly.

Dying Light 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the zombies sequel, click here.

"It's been quite the journey for Techland's Dying Light 2 Stay Human, a title that was initially announced at 2018's E3 and then went radio silent for quite some time before re-emerging a few years later," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The long-awaited sequel is finally here after numerous delays, and while it isn't perfect, it delivers on much of the promise from the first game. Dying Light 2 crafts a world that is filled to the brim with ways to die and yet still feels rewarding and thrilling to explore – all while creating tense scenarios that call upon your combat skills, strategic reasoning, and humanity in equal measure. It does take a while to settle into its groove, but once it does, you'll find yourself looking for any chance to jump back in."