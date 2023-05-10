Dying Light 2 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has released a small update intended to fix an issue with the Veronika Quest on PC, while also adding some overall changes to the Pilgrim Outpost. These fixes were made based on feedback from the game's community, and should make the bounties a bit less of a hassle! Notably, co-op bounties have been removed, and bounties from the original Dying Light have been adjusted to be "less grindy." Patch notes were released via the official Dying Light subreddit, and can be found below:

Following your feedback on Pilgrim Outpost, the following changes were implemented:

We have removed co-op bounties

DL1 bounties are overhauled to be less grindy – we welcome further feedback on balancing them out

We have fixed description for Plated Savage so it properly displays the name and lower price. Anyone who redeemed it at the price of 50 Pilgrim Tokens, should receive a refund and keep the headgear. You should receive a message if the refund was granted soon.

Additionally:

We are aware of the wrong description of one of the weekly bounties – this will be patched to display the proper objective on one of the upcoming patches.

We are also aware of a rare issue where users cannot claim a completed bounty – please make sure you send a ticket to our support, so we can investigate it. This will also help us tackle the source of this problem. Make sure to include in your ticket your TGG name, which game, and what platform and bounty you encountered issues with.

Following the post, several Reddit posters thanked Techland for listening to the community and seeking its help making Dying Light 2 a more enjoyable experience. It remains to be seen how these changes will work in practice, but fans seem to be happy about the transparency, and the company's attempts to improve the game overall. Techland also noted that the Pilgrim Token refunds mentioned above have started to go out, so players that spent them on Plated Savage should keep an eye out!

Are you happy with this update for Dying Light 2? Do you think these changes will be for the better? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!