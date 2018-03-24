Dying Light: Bad Blood Battle Royale Gameplay Revealed

Battle royale is everywhere these days, it seems! Between the competing successes of PUBG and Fortnite alongside more and more developers sharing their own plans for implementing the booming genre, it seems that fans of the deadline online mode are going to have no shortage of play experiences to dive right into. Dying Light’s own battle royale experience was announced last year and now we’ve got our first look of how Dying Light: Bad Blood actually plays out.

In the video above, our friends over at IGN have give us a sneak peek at what’s in store courtesy of 10 minutes of pure gameplay glory. According to the Dying Light website, this is what players have to look forward to:

Be among the first to play Dying Light: Bad Blood – a new multiplayer title set in the Dying Light universe. Enjoy violent and dynamic online matches that blend PvP and PvE styles of gameplay, while retaining the core of Dying Light’s unique experience. Sign up now to participate in the free Global Playtest on Steam.

A creative blend of PvE and PvP gameplay. Kill the infected and destroy their hives to collect blood samples. Prey on other players, steal their samples, and become the only survivor.

Fight or run to gear up and return stronger? Attack hives to level up or loot and craft weapon mods? Collect blood samples or steal them from other players? Learn to make instant decisions if you want to survive.

Whether you run for your life, chase another player or race to the chopper, it’s your parkour skills that give you an edge over your enemies.

As of right now, we don’t have a release date for when the full mode will come available. The dev team behind the zombie title have assured fans that it will be coming available this year, but no specific release window has been detailed at this time.

Interested in signing up for the Global Play Test? You can be one of the first to play by checking out the website right here. For more about the game:

Dying Light is a first-person, action survival game set in a vast open world. Roam a city devastated by a mysterious epidemic, scavenging for supplies and crafting weapons to help defeat the hordes of flesh-hungry enemies the plague has created. At night, beware the Infected as they grow in strength and even more lethal nocturnal predators leave their nests to feed on their prey.