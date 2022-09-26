E3 2023 Dates and New Format Announced

E3 is officially set to return to the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) in 2023 from Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, 2023. The official dates for the upcoming convention were revealed today by event owner Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and operator ReedPop alongside further details about it. For instance, it has been announced that E3 2023 will be an in-person event with a distinct delineation between the business aspect of the convention and the public consumer aspect.

The way this will work is the four-day event will essentially be cut in half. Tuesday through Thursday will host "E3 Business Days," with dedicated areas and industry-only halls for media and industry personnel. Basically, the traditional trade expo experience. "E3 Gamer Days," on the other hand, will be Thursday and Friday in a different hall from E3 Business Days with a focus on consumers connecting with developers, content creators, and so on.

"E3 is one of the global gaming industry's few opportunities to come together, unite as one loud voice, and show the world what it is creating," said Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop VP of Gaming, as part of today's announcement. "Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3's role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers."

As noted above, E3 2023 is set to return, in person, on June 13, 2023, through June 16, 2023, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Confirmed exhibitors and the like have not been announced as of yet. E3 2023 marks the first E3 event since the ESA partnered with ReedPop to operate it. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular gaming convention in general right here.

