EA Game Permanently Removed After 12 Years With No Notice

An EA game has been permanently removed from sale after 12 years, with no notice from the publisher. For now, it remains playable, but this will change on March 19, 2026, when the servers of the game will be shut down. Once this happens, the game will become completely unplayable. Until March 19, 2026, the game can be enjoyed, but not in its entirety, because in-app purchases have also been disabled. Existing currencies can be used up until the March deadline, though.

The EA game in question is actually a mobile game called Real Racing 3, which debuted back in 2013 via developer Firemonkeys Studios as a sequel to 2009’s Real Racing and 2010’s Real Racing 2. Those who only game on PC and console may have never heard of this game or series, but the racing series was once quite popular on iOS and Android, hence why it lasted all the way until 2025/2026. As for why it is being delisted, there is no reason provided. It’s noted that the decision is an “emotional one,” but that is it. It is presumably due to expiring licenses and the cost of servers outweighing the money coming in from in-app purchases, as the game is free, but this is technically just speculation.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to sunset Real Racing 3,” reads the accompanying statement. “The game will be removed from the App Stores on December 18, 2025. You can continue playing until March 19, 2026, at which point the servers will be turned off, and you will no longer be able to access the game.”

The statement continues: “All in-app purchases have been disabled starting today. You can use any remaining in-game currencies until March 19, 2026. The decision to retire from the race is an emotional one. The last twelve years have been a remarkable journey, and we are grateful for all your love and support. On behalf of all our partners and the game team, thank you!”

If you have deja vu, it is because a lot of EA games have been shutting down and/or have been delisted in the past few months. To this end, just a few days ago, another EA game, a AAA console game, was shut down.

