2024 Steam Game With 100% Positive Reviews Now Free for Everyone

A Steam game just released in 2024, aka last year, is now free for everyone. The PC game in question is a smaller, more niche release; however, it is apparently quite decent, or at least this is what its user reviews suggest, which are 100% positive. That said, if you don’t like arcade-inspired twin-stick shooters, this new free Steam game is probably unlikely to change this.

More specifically, those on PC with a Steam account have until December 31 to download Undercroft Warriors from developer Fuzzy, for free. Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck who are interested in this offer should know that Steam Deck support is listed as “Unknown.”

About the Game and User Reviews

“In this game, you play as one of six heroes fighting off increasingly large hordes of enemies,” reads an official description of the PC game on Steam. “Every agent has weapons and abilities unique to them, and you have to use them to their fullest abilities to get as high a score as possible! The faster you kill enemies, the higher your score multiplier gets! But don’t let off the pressure, because if you do, you’ll get swarmed and overwhelmed by the forces of hell!”

“A survivor-like that feels arcadey with highscore incentives that keep me coming back for more,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews for the free Steam game. “The mechanics are simple, yet deep. The game is hard, but that makes it rewarding. One more run!”

Another Steam user review adds: “I’m not used to playing these kinds of games, but I think this one opened a brand new world of gaming for me. I really enjoyed it, and playing it makes me want to keep playing it over and over again to get a better score. Super fun and super recommended.”

It is unclear how long Undercorft Warriors takes to beat, but its gameplay loop is about replayability and chasing high scores more than anything else. To this end, one user review has over 10 hours with the new free Steam game. Whatever the case, the game is free, so even if you only play it for 10 seconds, you won’t have lost anything but 10 seconds of your time.

