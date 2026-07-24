EA Game Beats Meccha Chameleon, Star Fox, and 007 First Light to Be June’s #1 Best-Selling Game

The fifth best-selling game of June 2026 was LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The fourth game was Star Fox on Nintendo Switch 2. The third was 007 First Light. And the second was Meccha Chameleon. Beating all of these games was a brand new EA game. This is according to the latest data from Circana, at least. And it’s important to note this because Circana ranks by revenue rather than copies sold. The aforementioned Meccha Chameleon sold a staggering 15 million-plus copies in July, but it is only $6. 15 million copies makes it the best-selling game of 2026 by copies sold, but every copy being $6 compared to $60, $70, or $80 makes a substantial difference in terms of revenue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA — Electronic Arts — is specifically best known for its sports games, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that its new #1 best-selling game is a sports game. Ahead of its biggest sports game, EA Sports UFC 6 was released by EA Vancouver on June 19 via PS5 and Xbox Series X. Notably, it’s not on PC or Nintendo Switch 2, making its spot at the top of the sales chart for June more impressive.

Caveats to Consider

There are some things that should be noted. Circana has to estimate the digital sales of some games. There are ways to somewhat accurately do this, but it’s not precise. Further, the sales data is only for the United States. That said, these are the top 10 best-selling games of June 2026:

UFC 6 Meccha Chameleon 007 First Light Star Fox LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Forza Horizon 6 MLB The Show 26 Minecraft NBA 2K26

Everything here looks about normal, other than perhaps Star Fox, which seemingly didn’t do that great in June. That said, it did come out towards the end of the month and is exclusive to a system with a smaller install base. Further, Star Fox has always been a smaller release for Nintendo.

July Games Likely to Chart

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, EA Sports College Football, and Halo: Campaign Evolved are all going to be on this top 10 for the month of July. And one of these games is going to have the top spot. Likely EA Sports College Football 27. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2’s re-release on PS4 and PS5 sold well over five million copies. It’s at a reduced price point, but it could also sneak into the top 10. Meanwhile, the re-release of Call of Duty: Black Ops has less of a chance to get on there, but could, as well as Rhythm Heaven Groove, Escape the Backrooms, and the 1.0 release of Palworld.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.