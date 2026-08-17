Nintendo 3DS Exclusive Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch for $2

A Nintendo 3DS game, a former exclusive for the console, is now available on Nintendo Switch for just $2. The game in question is 13 years old, hailing from 2013, a year in gaming particularly dominated by two games: Grand Theft Auto V and The Last of Us. And these games ultimately defined the year because it was a somewhat slow year otherwise. There were other noteworthy games like BioShock Infinite, Super Mario 3D World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Dota 2. Not a ton, though. It was even a down year for Call of Duty, with Call of Duty: Ghosts disappointing many. The point being that outside of two massive releases, it wasn’t a loaded year, which allowed some smaller games to get noticed that may have flown more under the radar otherwise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of these games is Image & Form’s platform action-adventure game, released exclusively on the Nintendo 3DS, SteamWorld Dig. Now SteamWorld Dig is the second game in the SteamWorld series after 2010’s SteamWorld Tower Defense, but it was a completely different genre of game, and the first game, a Nintendo DSi exclusive, was small-time in comparison. It was SteamWorld Dig that made the series popular, and it coming out at a relatively good time no doubt helped this. In 2018, the 3DS game was brought to Switch. It’s never come to Nintendo Switch 2, but the Switch version is playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility. And right now, it can be had for just $1.99. This is cheaper than a candy bar.

A Steampunk Western

SteamWorld Dig is this price, courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, where the 2013 title has been discounted by 80% until September 5. This is the cheapest it has ever been on the Nintendo eShop, and for a few reasons, the cheapest it will likely ever be.

As for the game itself, SteamWorld Dig is a platform action-adventure game with heavy Metroidvania elements. In it, you play as a robot named Rusty in a steampunk-western-inspired world on a journey to discover the secrets of a long-abandoned underground town. To get there, you need to dig through the earth, collect ores and gems, and upgrade your abilities and tools to dig faster and deeper.

Play video

Of course, the Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews, so it’s unclear what Switch fans think of the 3DS game from yesteryear, but it has an 82 on Metacritic and strong user review scores elsewhere. For example, on Steam it has a 93% approval rating. And its 2017 sequel, which has even higher marks, including an 88 on Metacritic, is also 80% off right now on the eShop, which makes it $3.99. To this end, you can get both games for a combined $6.

Speaking of $2 Nintendo Switch games, there is another Switch game, a Switch exclusive, with a 95/100 user review score also on sale for $2.