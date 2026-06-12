EA Shutting Down Game That Just Released in 2022

A game from publisher Electronic Arts that just released in 2022 is already being shut down. Over the past year, EA has greatly increased the rate at which it is shutting down online services for many of its older games. And while series like Need for Speed, Battlefield, and Madden have been impacted by these shutdowns, the titles in these franchises that have seen their online services ended are quite old and stem predominantly from the PS4 and Xbox One era. Now, EA is bucking this trend and is ending its ongoing support for a game that is barely four years old.

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As of this week, EA shared a new message to the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store that informed players it would soon be shutting down GRID Legends. Released in February 2022, Legends is the most recent entry in the long-running GRID racing franchise from Codemasters. Upon its arrival, GRID Legends received modest review scores, with the game ultimately settling at an aggregate rating of 76/100 on Metacritic.

Despite still being somewhat new, EA has opted to shut down the servers for GRID Legends across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One platforms on September 11th. While Legends itself will still remain available for purchase on these consoles, all of the game’s various modes and features that are tied to online play will no longer be supported. This will instead result in the single-player mode of Legends being the primary element of the game that will still be accessible.

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“Beginning September 11, 2026, we have taken the decision to retire online services in GRID Legends for [PlayStation and Xbox] platforms,” EA said of the move. “On this date, cross-platform play, online multiplayer modes, Quick Race, Dynamic Events, leaderboards, and other features that require an online connection will no longer be available to play in GRID Legends. Players can continue to enjoy the title’s dramatic virtual production story and experience thrilling wheel-to-wheel motorsport and edge-of-your-seat action around the globe.”

What’s particularly surprising about this move from EA is that it will lead to all online services for the various entries in the GRID series now being offline on PlayStation and Xbox. At the end of 2025, EA shut down the servers for GRID 2, GRID Autosport, and GRID (2019) in quick succession. Although this wasn’t seen as a huge loss at the time since GRID Legends was going to remain up and running, EA has now opted to add Legends to this slate, which completely ends the franchise’s online component on any platform other than PC.

Moving forward, EA could have another GRID game in the pipeline, which is what may be contributing to this decision to end the servers for past installments. Given the meager reception to Legends, however, this could merely be the end of EA’s support for the franchise for good.

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