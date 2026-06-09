Madden NFL 27 May Finally Be Fixing One of the Franchise’s Biggest Gameplay Issues

Over the past five years or so, Madden has received some of the worst ratings in the franchise’s storied history. Many complaints tied to these games were due to the on-field gameplay, which not only failed to accurately reflect the real-world NFL product, but featured inconsistent AI logic. This resulted in greater frustration amongst the Madden fanbase, which subsequently hurt the excitement for each new annualized entry.

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Fortunately, after going hands-on with Madden NFL 27, I’m feeling confident that EA Sports might finally be resolving some of these gameplay issues that have continued to plague the series. If true, it could result in Madden 27 being a true return to form for the football juggernaut.

“Look For Work” Could Be a Game-Changer for Madden

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One of the most prominent new additions that EA Sports has made with Madden NFL 27 is something that it’s calling “Look For Work.” This tweak is one that has been made on the defensive side of the ball and will allow defenders, specifically linebackers, to be more adaptable based on how a play is developing. In past Madden games, AI defenders would often be too locked in to whatever zone or scheme may have been called before the play was set in motion. This would make it easy for players on offense to take advantage of, as the AI’s patterns would often be relatively simple to anticipate.

Now, EA is looking to ensure that this is a thing of the past. The inclusion of “Look For Work” makes it so that AI defenders are actually looking for ways in which they can disrupt a play while in zone coverage without being locked to a specific part of the field. This not only makes Madden 27 that much more realistic, but it also allows for defenses to be a bit more staunch than in years past.

In my brief time playing Madden 27, the changes that have come about as a result of “Look For Work” were immediately noticeable. When playing offense, I threw two quick interceptions in the first half of a game, both as a result of incorrectly reading a linebacker. While this was surely my own fault to some degree, years of playing Madden and College Football games have trained me to expect how the AI is going to behave in certain situations. When they didn’t operate in that manner, I was quickly making mistakes.

Offense Will Give Players More Control Over Outcomes

Because of these improvements that are being made to defenses, EA is trying to ensure that offenses will be able to respond in new ways. Not only will the most hardcore of players be able to fine-tune their playcalling more so than ever, but EA is also adding a new timing-based catching system that is going to completely change how the game is played for casual fans as well.

In past years, catching the ball in Madden was more about a receiver’s own stats than it was anything else. This would lead to drops happening too often at times, even for the most perfectly executed plays. Now, EA is looking to give players more control over whether or not a receiver will actually catch the ball once it hits their hands.

In short, timing-based catching results in a new bar appearing over the heads of receivers when a pass is thrown their way. The bar, which contains red, yellow, and green colors, will help determine whether or not a pass is secured. Red will lead to drops the majority of the time, green will usually be a catch, and yellow will depend on other factors at play.

While timing-based catching can be turned off for those who would prefer the old way of doing things, I found myself really loving the feature. Not only is it more engaging, but it allowed me to eliminate some of the randomness that has plagued Madden for a bit now. Timing-based catching will definitely take some getting used to, but it’s a small refinement that should make this year’s game even better.

All in all, I’m feeling more optimistic about Madden 27 than I have about any other entry in the past few years. Not only is EA overhauling gameplay in some important ways, but it’s also providing a ton of quality-of-life improvements to its Franchise and Superstar game modes as well. If everything comes together in the way that EA has promised, this could see Madden turn the corner in a big way.

Madden NFL 27 is set to release later this year on August 13th across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms. Those looking to get their hands on the game even earlier can sign up for EA’s new MVP+ membership, which will grant access to Madden 27 beginning on August 6th.