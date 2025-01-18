6 EA Games Are Free to Download for a Limited Time

Six different EA games are currently free to download and check out for a limited time. Unfortunately, the deal is limited to just Xbox consoles. Those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be able to enjoy each of these six EA games for free, however, those on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X will only be able to enjoy some of these EA games for free because some are not available on Xbox One consoles at all. Meanwhile, those on PC, PS4, PS5, or Nintendo Switch 2 can’t enjoy any of these games, at least not for free, because this deal is not available on these platforms.

It’s important to note these are extended free trials. The games are completely free to download and play until January 27, but after January 27, those interested in continuing any of the EA games will need to fork over money and purchase said game or games like normal.

As for the EA games in question, they are specifically sports and racing games. Even more specific than this, they are EA Sports College Football 25, EA Sports FC 25, Madden NFL 25, NHL 25, UFC 5, and F1 24.

For those unsure what platforms each game is on, EA Sports College Football 25 is only on Xbox Series X|S. The same is also true of UFC 5 and NHL 25. Meanwhile, Madden NFL 25, F1 24, and EA Sports FC 25 are all available on Xbox One as well.

While these games are only free to play until January 27, the entire game of each is available. In other words, this is plenty of time to sink your teeth into each game and properly enjoy any particular game that reels you in. Of course, all of these games will be getting new installments this year, other than perhaps UFC 5, which is the only non-annualized series here. However, it will be several months before any of these series get new games, with said releases not coming until summer and fall.

