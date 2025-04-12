Marathon Revival from Bungie Gets a Release Date

Despite it being revealed over a year ago at the 2023 PlayStation Showcase, not a whole lot is known about Bungie’s upcoming PvP sci-fi extraction shooter Marathon. Although it’s a departure from the original trilogy which featured single-player stories, this is the newest entry in the series since 1996’s Marathon Infinity. However, during today’s livestream, we finally got new information about the upcoming multiplayer game, including a trailer revealing the first bit of gameplay for the highly anticipated shooter. Check out the trailer below to get a glimpse of what to expect.

During the Marathon Gameplay Reveal Showcase, Bungie announced the game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 23rd. Additionally, arguably the most exciting bit pertains to playtests which were teased in a Marathon developer update with game director Joe Ziegler. During the update, Ziegler mentioned wanting to expand playtests to more players in 2025. It seems like they are following through with that as the first Closed Alpha was announced during the presentation, which will be held on April 23rd. Players can begin signing up right now on the Marathon Discord server.

Play video

When Marathon launches in September, it will feature six runners players can choose from. However, the upcoming Closed Alpha will only feature four of the six. Specifically, the “soldier” kitted Locus, the reconnaissance-based Blackbird, the “agile disrupter” Glitch, and the “sneaky boy” Void.

Additionally, Bungie released a Gameplay Overview trailer for Marathon, giving eager runners a rundown on what the game entails. The rules of the upcoming team-based extraction shooter are pretty simple. A crew of up to three go into a zone on Tau Ceti IV to loot as much equipment as possible. As players explore a zone, they’ll go up against NPCs, as well as other human players also tasked with grabbing loot. Those who survive a run will be able to use all the loot they gathered and take it with them into the next run. Those who perish, their gear will be up for grabs. Runs are timed, so runners will want to act quickly to extract as much as they can before time is up.

Play video

The Gameplay Overview trailer does suggest that Marathon is designed with players having a crew. However, players who may not want to cooperate with others or think they have what it takes to take out the entire competition can partake in solo runs.

Although the number of zones in Marathon is limited, there are several factors that help make each run feel different. This includes dynamic events, variable weather, and the unpredictability of other runners. Anyone interested in seeing an extended look at Bungie’s shooter can check out the Creator Alpha Gameplay Highlights here.

Are you excited about Bungie’s return to the Marathon franchise? Will you be signing up for the Closed Alpha later this month? Let us know the answers to both in the comments below.