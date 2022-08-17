Iron Man Video Game Was Previously in the Works at Just Cause Studio

A video game based on the Marvel superhero Iron Man was at one point in the works at Avalanche Studios, which is the developer most well-known for its work on the Just Cause series. While Iron Man has appeared in a handful of other Marvel titles over the years (Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Midnight Suns), the character has never had his own modern game that wasn't a movie tie-in or a VR experience. Sadly, we almost got a game in this vein roughly a decade ago, before work on it was eventually scrapped.

In a recent discussion with MinnMax, Avalanche Studios co-founder Christofer Sundberg opened up about the Iron Man game that the company was previously making. Sundberg states that the game was in development "for a couple of years" before eventually being canceled at some point near 2012. Much like Just Cause, this Iron Man game would have taken place in an open-world and would have allowed players to freely fly about and use a number of abilities that Iron Man has at his disposal. In the end, Sundberg chalked the game's demise up to nothing more than "company politics" and also annotated that there were a number of budget and scheduling problems that would have hurt the studio in the long run.

You can watch the full conversation with Sundberg here:

While it's disappointing to learn that this Iron Man game from Avalanche never came about, a new project tied to the character could be in development right now. Based on new rumors that have come about within the past month, EA is said to potentially be creating a single-player Iron Man video game. Details on the title are still relatively unknown given how early it is said to be in development, but if these rumors prove to be accurate, we could finally see Iron Man get his own video game at some point in the coming years.

What do you think about this canceled Iron Man game? Would you have liked to see this project from Avalanche come about? And do you think we'll ever get a new dedicated Iron man video game in the future? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.