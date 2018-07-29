EA Announces Origin Access Premier

Electronic Arts announced today at EA Play the reveal of Origin Access Premier, subscription service akin to the Xbox Game Pass that releases new PC titles for free.

The brief moment of the presentation where Origin Access Premier was discussed had the presenters announcing that the new subscription service would bring PC gamers classics like FIFA, Battlefield V, and even the upcoming Anthem. It won’t serve as a backlog for games but will instead add all new PC games for free when they’re released. This functions the same as Xbox’s Game Pass version that adds all first-party exclusives to the Game Pass for players to return to so long as they keep their subscription intact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For football fans, the announcement also carried huge news for those who are looking forward to the next Madden game. When the service kicks off later this year, players will be able to play Madden 18 for the first time on the PC. EA closed by saying that more details would be announced soon.

Coming later this summer – Origin Access Premier gets you new games like Battlefield V, FIFA 19, Madden NFL 19, and Anthem before launch. No trial, no waiting, just play. https://t.co/Rbo2Hnilwl pic.twitter.com/oa9YXjLo2y — Origin (@OriginInsider) June 9, 2018

For those who have already been participating in EA’s Origin program, you’ll know that Origin Access contains a huge backlog of games in itself. You can look forward to the following features below to be expanded on when more on Origin Access Premier is announced.