EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Radioactive Maestro Evolution Upgrade

With the launch of the Radioactive promo in EA Sports FC 24, developer Electronic Arts has been pumping out new content to help players fix chemistry issues in their squad. As part of the event, EA has dropped new Evolution upgrades that players can use to upgrade lower-rated players into stars. The new Radioactive Maestro Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 lets you take a midfielder and give them a nice Passing boost to make them into a player who can pull the strings for your attack in the middle of the pitch. First, let's take a look at the requirements and then get into the best options for the Radioactive Maestro.

What is the EAFC 24 Radioactive Maestro Evolution Upgrade?

In addition to the Passing boost, players will get a few solid PlayStyles and smaller boosts across the board. The best part of it is that this Evolution is completely free. Even if one of the players below doesn't fit your squad, you can grab a free 87 OVR player for SBC fodder. Here are the requirements to keep in mind when selecting a player:

Max overall: 84

Max Pace: 85

Max Passing: 80

Max Dribbling: 85

Position: CM

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +5 Passing, +2 Physical, +2 Shooting, +3 Dribbling, +2 Pace, +2 Defending, and the Long Ball Pass and Incisive Pass PlayStyles.

The Best CMs for the Radioactive Maestro Evolution

There are quite a few options to use this Evolution on, especially if you're a Real Madrid fan. Here are the best options for the Radioactive Maestro Evo:

Moises Caicedo – Chelsea

Camavinga – Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni – Real Madrid

Warren Zaire-Emery – PSG

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde – Wolves

Renato Sanches – Roma

Caicedo might seem like an odd pick because he already has an actual Radioactive card. However, if you've been using past Evos on him, he's actually a great option that you can get all the way up to 87 OVR. The same is true for Zaire-Emery, Bellegarde, and Sanches. All four players are solid, but you can't unlock their full potential without several previous Evolutions.

If you don't have previous Evolutions available, you can use this Evo on Camavinga or Tchouameni and get a usable player without any extra work. Both guys have great links with Real Madrid and France, but Camavinga is probably the best option of the two.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Radioactive Evolution expires on December 29.