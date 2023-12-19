EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTW Upgrade Evolution

One of the most popular new features in EA Sports FC 24 is Evolution cards in Ultimate Team. Using these, players can take their favorite soccer players from an unheralded team and boost them up enough to be playable in EAFC's toughest competitions. On December 19, EA dropped a brand-new Evolution called TOTW Upgrade, which lets you take any low-rated Team of the Week player and give them a very nice boost. While this Evolution isn't as exciting as some of the other ones we've seen over the last few months, it will net you a very solid player in EA Sports FC 24 if you choose to take advantage of it.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTW Upgrade Evolution?

It is worth noting that the TOTW Upgrade Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 is a paid one. You'll need to drop either 50,000 Coins or 250 FP Points. On top of that, you'll need to either own or buy a Team of the Week player. All of those are very expensive right now because often they're required for SBCs. That said, here are the requirements to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

Max Pace: 84

Max Physical: 86

Rarity: Inform

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +2 Overall, +2 Shooting, +3 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +2 Defending, +2 Physical, +2 Pace, and the Quick Step and Incisive Pass PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the TOTW Upgrade Evolution

This Evolution is a bit limited because you have to use a TOTW player and they can't have much Pace. Because of that, you'll likely want to target a defensive player, though there is at least one attacker who might be worth a look. Here are the best options for the TOTW Upgrade Evolution:

Pau Torres – Aston Villa

David Alaba – Real Madrid

Jose Morales – Villarreal

Adrien Tameze – Torino

Jordan Teze – PSV

David Alaba is probably going to be the most popular option. The Real Madrid centerback gets above the 80 Pace threshold and mixes in solid Passing, Defense, and Physical. However, if you're looking for a Premier League option, Pau Torres is basically a discount (in terms of quality, not price) version of Alaba.

Morales is the one striker you might think about using this on. Sure, his Pace is only 86 after the Evo, but the Quick Step PlayStyle should mitigate that lack of top-end speed nicely. Tameze is another CB, but he has Pace to burn at 85, making him a great option for Serie A or French teams. Finally, Teze might be the most interesting option because he can flex to either CB or right-back and will only be 83 OVR after the upgrade, meaning he could be a target for future upgrades.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTW Upgrade Evolution expires on January 16.