EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Legends Unleashed Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 is starting to wind down this year’s Futties promo, but there’s still at least a week of content coming before the focus moves to EA FC 25. With that in mind, the team at Electronic Arts has dropped another Evolution into Ultimate Team, giving EA Sports FC 24 players an easy way to improve one of their favorite cards. Unlike some of the more recent Evolutions, this one requires a high-rated Icon to even start, but giving one of the players from the game’s history a big boost will give them new life. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Legends Unleashed Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Legends Unleashed Evolution?

This Evolution will run you 275,000 Coins or 500 FC Points, which isn’t cheap. That said, Coins are relatively easy to come by at this stage of the game, so you can probably afford it if you’ve been playing all year. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Max Overall: 94

Max Pace: 95

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +3 Overall, +5 Shooting, +2 Dribbling, +5 Defending, +10 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, and the Long Ball Pass and Whipped Pass Playstyles+.

The Best Players for the Legends Unleashed Evolution

Of course, one of the big problems with suggesting cards for this Evolution is that many Icons are very expensive. Below, we’ve put together a list of relatively cheap players, but it’s worth looking through your own Icons to see if you have any studs like Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, or Gullit who fit the bill. Here’s the list:

Golazo Cafu – Brazil

Future Stars Paolo Maldini – Italy

Golazo Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast

Golazo Bobby Charlton – England

FUT Birthday Andrea Pirlo

You can pick up every player above for 130,000 Coins or less at the time of this writing. Adding that on top of the 275,000 price to start the Evolution is steep, but it might be worth the price depending on what your team looks like. Drogba is the most expensive player and this Evolution suits him perfectly. He gets 99 shooting with this upgrade, making him deadly in front of the net. Charlton is right behind him at 98 shooting.

Maldini and Cafu benefit from the defending upgrade, though we prefer Cafu because of his versatility in getting forward. Plus, as a wingback, he can make great use of the passing PlayStyles+. Pirlo is also worth a shout for the same reasons considering how great he is as a string-puller in the middle of the pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Legends Unleashes Evolution expires on September 8th.