EA Sports FC 24: All Players in FUTTIES Batch 3

EA Sports FC 24 kicked off the fourth week of Futties in Ultimate Team today, adding a ton of new content to the game. Of course, the big-ticket item here is all of the new Futties cards now in packs. However, developer EA Sports has also re-released some of the biggest cards from the year as part of its “Best Of’ Batch 3 release. This is the strongest batch we’ve seen in EA Sports FC 24 thus far, with several cards from the Euro and Copa America promos coming back into the pack pool. EA Sports FC 24 doesn’t always make it easy to see all of the cards included in the drop, so we’ve compiled the full list of re-released cards below.

All Players in Futties Batch 3 in EA FC 24

Here is every player in Futties Batch 3. EA may drop another batch featuring an even better selection on August 16th, but we don’t know its plans yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Copa Lionel Messi – 99 OVR

Copa Lautaro Martinez – 98 OVR

Euro Kylian Mbappe – 98 OVR

Euro Theo Hernandez – 98 OVR

Euro Jamal Musiala – 98 OVR

Euro Jude Bellingham – 98 OVR

Euro Kevin De Bruyne – 98 OVR

GOTG Icon Ronaldo – 98 OVR

GOTG Icon Kenny Daglish – 98 OVR

GOTG Icon Ronaldinho – 98 OVR

Copa Vini Jr – 97 OVR

Copa Raphinha – 97 OVR

Copa Federico Valverde – 97 OVR

Euro Ruben Dias – 97 OVR

Euro Cody Gakpo – 97 OVR

GOTG Hero Antonio Di Natale – 97 OVR

GOTG Icon Johan Cruyff – 97 OVR

GOTG Icon Zinedine Zidane – 97 OVR

GOTG Icon Peter Schmeichel – 97 OVR

TOTS Alexandra Popp – 97 OVR

Copa Gariel Martinelli – 96 OVR



Euro Kyle Walker – 96 OVR

Euro Jan Oblak – 96 OVR

Euro N’Golo Kante – 96 OVR

Euro Bruno Fernandes – 96 OVR

GOTG Icon Zico – 96 OVR

GOTG Icon Thierry Henry – 96 OVR

GOTG Icon Ruud Gullit – 96 OVR

GOTG Icon Michael Ballack – 96 OVR

GOTG Icon Patrick Vieira – 96 OVR

GOTG Icon Davor Suker – 96 OVR

TOTS Alessandro Bastoni – 96 OVR

TOTS Paulo Dybala – 96 OVR

TOTS Olivier Giroud – 96 OVR

TOTS Declan Rice – 96 OVR

TOTS Moments Sam Kerr – 96 OVR

Copa Rodrigo Bentancur – 95 OVR

Copa Bruno Guimaraes – 95 OVR

Copa Maxime Crepeau – 95 OVR

Euro Charles De Ketelaere – 95 OVR

Euro Benjamin Sesko – 95 OVR

GOTG Hero Carlos Tevez – 95 OVR

GOTG Icon Fabio Cannavro – 95 OVR

TOTY Icon Mia Hamm – 95 OVR

TOTS Salma Paralluelo – 95 OVR

TOTS Lauren Hemp – 95 OVR

TOTS Warren Zaire-Emery – 95 OVR

TOTS Lea Schuller – 95 OVR

TOTS Gianluigi Donnarumma – 95 OVR

TOTS Yann Sommer – 95 OVR

TOTS Moments Leon Goretzka – 95 OVR

TOTS Moments Sergio Ramos – 95 OVR

TOTS Plus Mauro Icardi – 95 OVR

Copa Daniel Munoz – 94 OVR

Euro Marc Guehi – 94 OVR

Fantasy FC Hero Wesley Sneijder – 94 OVR

FUT Birthday Mo Salah – 94 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Hristo Stoichkov – 94 OVR

Golazo Icon Bobby Charlton – 94 OVR

Golazo Icon Cafu – 94 OVR

Golazo Icon Birgit Prinz – 94 OVR

GOTG Hero Ricardo Carvalho – 94 OVR

GOTG Hero DaMarcus Beasley – 94 OVR

GOTG Icon Luis Hernandez – 94 OVR

Live TOTS Leicy Santos – 94 OVR

TOTS Naomi Girma – 94 OVR

TOTS Jonathan David – 94 OVR

TOTS Selma Bacha – 94 OVR

TOTS Antonio Rudiger – 94 OVR

TOTS Alex Greenwood – 94 OVR

TOTS Cole Palmer – 94 OVR

TOTS William Saliba – 94 OVR

TOTS Alexandr Golovin – 94 OVR

TOTS Moments Nicolo Barella – 94 OVR

TOTS Moments Fred – 94 OVR

TOTS Moments Jadon Sancho – 94 OVR

TOTS Plus Kalidou Koulibaly – 94 OVR

TOTS Plus Athenea – 94 OVR

RTTF Toni Kroos – 94 OVR

Euro Leandro Trossard – 93 OVR

FUT Birhtday Icon Carlos Alberto – 93 OVR

TOTS Lorenzo Pellegrini – 93 OVR

Golazo Hero Ivan Cordoba – 93 OVR

Golazo Icon Roberto Carlos – 93 OVR

GOTG Hero Nadine Keßler– 93 OVR

GOTG Hero Rui Costa – 93 OVR

GOTG Hero Jorge Campos – 93 OVR

GOTG Icon Gianluca Zambrotta – 93 OVR

GOTG Icon Carles Puyol – 93 OVR

TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus – 93 OVR

TOTS Federico Dimarco – 93 OVR

TOTS Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 93 OVR

TOTS Ilkay Gundogan – 93 OVR

TOTS Victor Boniface – 93 OVR

TOTS Xavi Simons – 93 OVR

TOTS Pierre Lees-Melou – 93 OVR

TOTS Ollie Watkins – 93 OVR

TOTS Moments Domenico Berardi – 93 OVR

TOTS Moments Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 93 OVR

TOTS Moments Lucas Hernandez – 93 OVR

TOTS Plus Ada Hegerberg – 93 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Alessandro Nesta – 92 OVR

Golazo Hero Park Ji Sung – 92 OVR

Golazo Icon Marcel Desailly – 92 OVR

Live TOTS Piero Hincapie – 92 OVR

Thunderstruck Icon Casillas – 92 OVR

TOTS Serhou Guirassy – 92 OVR

TOTS Ruben Neves – 92 OVR

TOTS Miguel Gutierrez – 92 OVR

TOTS Fernando Muslera – 92 OVR

TOTS Moments Jamie Vardy – 92 OVR

TOTS Moments Barbara Dunst – 92 OVR

TOTS Plus Quinten Timber – 92 OVR

TOTS Plus Katie Zelem – 92 OVR

RTTF Lindsey Horan – 92 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon Dennis Bergkamp – 92 OVR

Copa Alan Minda – 91 OVR

Fantasy FC Geyse – 91 OVR

Fantasy FC Vivianne Miedema – 91 OVR

FUT Birthday Mykhailo Mudryk – 91 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger – 91 OVR

Future Stars Icon Kelly Smith – 91 OVR

Future Stars Icon Steven Gerrard – 91 OVR

Golazo Icon Sol Campbell – 91 OVR

Golazo Icon Nemanja Vidic – 91 OVR

Live TOTS Maximilian Beier – 91 OVR

Thunderstruck Bernardo Silva – 91 OVR

TOTS Artem Dovbyk – 91 OVR

TOTS Facundo Medina – 91 OVR

TOTS Lynn Williams – 91 OVR

TOTS Nabil Bentaleb – 91 OVR

TOTS Moments Ismael Bennacer – 91 OVR

TOTS Moments Vivian – 91 OVR

TOTS Moments Edmond Tapsoba – 91 OVR

TOTS Plus Aldana Cometti – 91 OVR

Ultimate Dynasty Icon Rivaldo – 91 OVR

Winter Wildcards Thibaut Courtois – 91 OVR

Fantasy FC Julie Pasquereau – 90 OVR

Fantasy FC Matteo Politano – 90 OVR

Fantasy FC Hero Tomas Brolin – 90 OVR

FUT Birthday Mapi Leon – 90 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Robert Pires – 90 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Roy Keane – 90 OVR

Future Stars Icon Emmanuel Petit – 90 OVR

Golazo Hero Jurgen Kohler – 90 OVR

Live TOTS Antonee Robinson – 90 OVR

Thunderstruck Icon Eric Cantona – 90 OVR

TOTS Ferdi Kaadioglu – 90 OVR

TOTS Hector Herrera – 90 OVR

TOTS Dante – 90 OVR

TOTS Bradley Locko – 90 OVR

TOTS Moments Brian Brobbery – 90 OVR

TOTS Moments Chris Smalling – 90 OVR

TOTS Moments Hamari Traore – 90 OVR

TOTS Plus Lotte Wubben-Moy – 90 OVR



TOTS Plus Simon Banza – 90 OVR

TOTS Plus Lola Gallardo – 90 OVR

TOTY HM Ederson – 90 OVR

Triple Threat Hero Fernando Morientes – 90 OVR

RTTF Darwin Nunez – 90 OVR

Fantasy FC Ibrahima Konate – 89 OVR

FUT Birthday Arnatu Danjuma – 89 OVR

FUT Birthday Jill Roord – 89 OVR

FUT Centurions Icon Ronald Koeman – 89 OVR

Future Stars Yossoufa Moukoko – 89 OVR

Future Stars Icon Hernan Crespo – 89 OVR

Golazo Hero Clint Dempsey – 89 OVR

Live TOTS Ben Sheaf – 89 OVR

TOTS Costinha – 89 OVR

TOTY HM Kim Min Jae – 89 OVR

UEFA Hero Jari Litmanen – 89 OVR

RTTK Joao Pedro – 89 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon Fernando Torres – 89 OVR

Fantasy FC Benjamin Andre – 88 OVR

Fantasy FC Nahuel Molina – 88 OVR

Fantasy FC Sandra Starke – 88 OVR

FC Versus Fire Alexis Sanchez – 88 OVR

FUT Birthday Tajon Buchanan – 88 OVR

FUT Birthday Amaiur Sarriegi – 88 OVR

FUT Birthday Sacha Boey – 88 OVR

FUT Birthday Robin Gosens – 88 OVR

FUT Centurions Icon David Trezeguet – 88 OVR

Thunderstruck Gabriel Jesus – 88 OVR

TOTS Cameron Puertas – 88 OVR

TOTS Anders Dreyer – 88 OVR

TOTS Cucho Hernandez – 88 OVR

UEFA Hero Ludovic Giuly – 88 OVR

RTTF Jose Maria Gimenez – 88 OVR

RTTK Houssem Aouar – 88 OVR

Ultimate Dynasties Reece James – 88 OVR

Ultimate Dynasty Icon Henrik Larsson – 88 OVR

FC Versus Ice Moussa Diaby – 87 OVR

FUT Birthday Federico Baschirotto – 87 OVR

Future Stars Willian Pacho – 87 OVR

Future Stars Bafode Diakite – 87 OVR

Triple Threat Hero Sidney Govou – 87 OVR

Ultimate Dynasties Marcus Thuram – 87 OVR

Winter Wildcards Deyna Castellanos – 87 OVR

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.