EA Sports FC 24: All Players in FUTTIES Batch 3

EA Sports FC 24 kicked off the fourth week of Futties in Ultimate Team today, adding a ton of new content to the game. Of course, the big-ticket item here is all of the new Futties cards now in packs. However, developer EA Sports has also re-released some of the biggest cards from the year as part of its “Best Of’ Batch 3 release. This is the strongest batch we’ve seen in EA Sports FC 24 thus far, with several cards from the Euro and Copa America promos coming back into the pack pool. EA Sports FC 24 doesn’t always make it easy to see all of the cards included in the drop, so we’ve compiled the full list of re-released cards below.
All Players in Futties Batch 3 in EA FC 24
Here is every player in Futties Batch 3. EA may drop another batch featuring an even better selection on August 16th, but we don’t know its plans yet.
- Copa Lionel Messi – 99 OVR
- Copa Lautaro Martinez – 98 OVR
- Euro Kylian Mbappe – 98 OVR
- Euro Theo Hernandez – 98 OVR
- Euro Jamal Musiala – 98 OVR
- Euro Jude Bellingham – 98 OVR
- Euro Kevin De Bruyne – 98 OVR
- GOTG Icon Ronaldo – 98 OVR
- GOTG Icon Kenny Daglish – 98 OVR
- GOTG Icon Ronaldinho – 98 OVR
- Copa Vini Jr – 97 OVR
- Copa Raphinha – 97 OVR
- Copa Federico Valverde – 97 OVR
- Euro Ruben Dias – 97 OVR
- Euro Cody Gakpo – 97 OVR
- GOTG Hero Antonio Di Natale – 97 OVR
- GOTG Icon Johan Cruyff – 97 OVR
- GOTG Icon Zinedine Zidane – 97 OVR
- GOTG Icon Peter Schmeichel – 97 OVR
- TOTS Alexandra Popp – 97 OVR
- Copa Gariel Martinelli – 96 OVR
- Euro Kyle Walker – 96 OVR
- Euro Jan Oblak – 96 OVR
- Euro N’Golo Kante – 96 OVR
- Euro Bruno Fernandes – 96 OVR
- GOTG Icon Zico – 96 OVR
- GOTG Icon Thierry Henry – 96 OVR
- GOTG Icon Ruud Gullit – 96 OVR
- GOTG Icon Michael Ballack – 96 OVR
- GOTG Icon Patrick Vieira – 96 OVR
- GOTG Icon Davor Suker – 96 OVR
- TOTS Alessandro Bastoni – 96 OVR
- TOTS Paulo Dybala – 96 OVR
- TOTS Olivier Giroud – 96 OVR
- TOTS Declan Rice – 96 OVR
- TOTS Moments Sam Kerr – 96 OVR
- Copa Rodrigo Bentancur – 95 OVR
- Copa Bruno Guimaraes – 95 OVR
- Copa Maxime Crepeau – 95 OVR
- Euro Charles De Ketelaere – 95 OVR
- Euro Benjamin Sesko – 95 OVR
- GOTG Hero Carlos Tevez – 95 OVR
- GOTG Icon Fabio Cannavro – 95 OVR
- TOTY Icon Mia Hamm – 95 OVR
- TOTS Salma Paralluelo – 95 OVR
- TOTS Lauren Hemp – 95 OVR
- TOTS Warren Zaire-Emery – 95 OVR
- TOTS Lea Schuller – 95 OVR
- TOTS Gianluigi Donnarumma – 95 OVR
- TOTS Yann Sommer – 95 OVR
- TOTS Moments Leon Goretzka – 95 OVR
- TOTS Moments Sergio Ramos – 95 OVR
- TOTS Plus Mauro Icardi – 95 OVR
- Copa Daniel Munoz – 94 OVR
- Euro Marc Guehi – 94 OVR
- Fantasy FC Hero Wesley Sneijder – 94 OVR
- FUT Birthday Mo Salah – 94 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Hristo Stoichkov – 94 OVR
- Golazo Icon Bobby Charlton – 94 OVR
- Golazo Icon Cafu – 94 OVR
- Golazo Icon Birgit Prinz – 94 OVR
- GOTG Hero Ricardo Carvalho – 94 OVR
- GOTG Hero DaMarcus Beasley – 94 OVR
- GOTG Icon Luis Hernandez – 94 OVR
- Live TOTS Leicy Santos – 94 OVR
- TOTS Naomi Girma – 94 OVR
- TOTS Jonathan David – 94 OVR
- TOTS Selma Bacha – 94 OVR
- TOTS Antonio Rudiger – 94 OVR
- TOTS Alex Greenwood – 94 OVR
- TOTS Cole Palmer – 94 OVR
- TOTS William Saliba – 94 OVR
- TOTS Alexandr Golovin – 94 OVR
- TOTS Moments Nicolo Barella – 94 OVR
- TOTS Moments Fred – 94 OVR
- TOTS Moments Jadon Sancho – 94 OVR
- TOTS Plus Kalidou Koulibaly – 94 OVR
- TOTS Plus Athenea – 94 OVR
- RTTF Toni Kroos – 94 OVR
- Euro Leandro Trossard – 93 OVR
- FUT Birhtday Icon Carlos Alberto – 93 OVR
- TOTS Lorenzo Pellegrini – 93 OVR
- Golazo Hero Ivan Cordoba – 93 OVR
- Golazo Icon Roberto Carlos – 93 OVR
- GOTG Hero Nadine Keßler– 93 OVR
- GOTG Hero Rui Costa – 93 OVR
- GOTG Hero Jorge Campos – 93 OVR
- GOTG Icon Gianluca Zambrotta – 93 OVR
- GOTG Icon Carles Puyol – 93 OVR
- TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus – 93 OVR
- TOTS Federico Dimarco – 93 OVR
- TOTS Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 93 OVR
- TOTS Ilkay Gundogan – 93 OVR
- TOTS Victor Boniface – 93 OVR
- TOTS Xavi Simons – 93 OVR
- TOTS Pierre Lees-Melou – 93 OVR
- TOTS Ollie Watkins – 93 OVR
- TOTS Moments Domenico Berardi – 93 OVR
- TOTS Moments Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 93 OVR
- TOTS Moments Lucas Hernandez – 93 OVR
- TOTS Plus Ada Hegerberg – 93 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Alessandro Nesta – 92 OVR
- Golazo Hero Park Ji Sung – 92 OVR
- Golazo Icon Marcel Desailly – 92 OVR
- Live TOTS Piero Hincapie – 92 OVR
- Thunderstruck Icon Casillas – 92 OVR
- TOTS Serhou Guirassy – 92 OVR
- TOTS Ruben Neves – 92 OVR
- TOTS Miguel Gutierrez – 92 OVR
- TOTS Fernando Muslera – 92 OVR
- TOTS Moments Jamie Vardy – 92 OVR
- TOTS Moments Barbara Dunst – 92 OVR
- TOTS Plus Quinten Timber – 92 OVR
- TOTS Plus Katie Zelem – 92 OVR
- RTTF Lindsey Horan – 92 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon Dennis Bergkamp – 92 OVR
- Copa Alan Minda – 91 OVR
- Fantasy FC Geyse – 91 OVR
- Fantasy FC Vivianne Miedema – 91 OVR
- FUT Birthday Mykhailo Mudryk – 91 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger – 91 OVR
- Future Stars Icon Kelly Smith – 91 OVR
- Future Stars Icon Steven Gerrard – 91 OVR
- Golazo Icon Sol Campbell – 91 OVR
- Golazo Icon Nemanja Vidic – 91 OVR
- Live TOTS Maximilian Beier – 91 OVR
- Thunderstruck Bernardo Silva – 91 OVR
- TOTS Artem Dovbyk – 91 OVR
- TOTS Facundo Medina – 91 OVR
- TOTS Lynn Williams – 91 OVR
- TOTS Nabil Bentaleb – 91 OVR
- TOTS Moments Ismael Bennacer – 91 OVR
- TOTS Moments Vivian – 91 OVR
- TOTS Moments Edmond Tapsoba – 91 OVR
- TOTS Plus Aldana Cometti – 91 OVR
- Ultimate Dynasty Icon Rivaldo – 91 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Thibaut Courtois – 91 OVR
- Fantasy FC Julie Pasquereau – 90 OVR
- Fantasy FC Matteo Politano – 90 OVR
- Fantasy FC Hero Tomas Brolin – 90 OVR
- FUT Birthday Mapi Leon – 90 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Robert Pires – 90 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Roy Keane – 90 OVR
- Future Stars Icon Emmanuel Petit – 90 OVR
- Golazo Hero Jurgen Kohler – 90 OVR
- Live TOTS Antonee Robinson – 90 OVR
- Thunderstruck Icon Eric Cantona – 90 OVR
- TOTS Ferdi Kaadioglu – 90 OVR
- TOTS Hector Herrera – 90 OVR
- TOTS Dante – 90 OVR
- TOTS Bradley Locko – 90 OVR
- TOTS Moments Brian Brobbery – 90 OVR
- TOTS Moments Chris Smalling – 90 OVR
- TOTS Moments Hamari Traore – 90 OVR
- TOTS Plus Lotte Wubben-Moy – 90 OVR
- TOTS Plus Simon Banza – 90 OVR
- TOTS Plus Lola Gallardo – 90 OVR
- TOTY HM Ederson – 90 OVR
- Triple Threat Hero Fernando Morientes – 90 OVR
- RTTF Darwin Nunez – 90 OVR
- Fantasy FC Ibrahima Konate – 89 OVR
- FUT Birthday Arnatu Danjuma – 89 OVR
- FUT Birthday Jill Roord – 89 OVR
- FUT Centurions Icon Ronald Koeman – 89 OVR
- Future Stars Yossoufa Moukoko – 89 OVR
- Future Stars Icon Hernan Crespo – 89 OVR
- Golazo Hero Clint Dempsey – 89 OVR
- Live TOTS Ben Sheaf – 89 OVR
- TOTS Costinha – 89 OVR
- TOTY HM Kim Min Jae – 89 OVR
- UEFA Hero Jari Litmanen – 89 OVR
- RTTK Joao Pedro – 89 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon Fernando Torres – 89 OVR
- Fantasy FC Benjamin Andre – 88 OVR
- Fantasy FC Nahuel Molina – 88 OVR
- Fantasy FC Sandra Starke – 88 OVR
- FC Versus Fire Alexis Sanchez – 88 OVR
- FUT Birthday Tajon Buchanan – 88 OVR
- FUT Birthday Amaiur Sarriegi – 88 OVR
- FUT Birthday Sacha Boey – 88 OVR
- FUT Birthday Robin Gosens – 88 OVR
- FUT Centurions Icon David Trezeguet – 88 OVR
- Thunderstruck Gabriel Jesus – 88 OVR
- TOTS Cameron Puertas – 88 OVR
- TOTS Anders Dreyer – 88 OVR
- TOTS Cucho Hernandez – 88 OVR
- UEFA Hero Ludovic Giuly – 88 OVR
- RTTF Jose Maria Gimenez – 88 OVR
- RTTK Houssem Aouar – 88 OVR
- Ultimate Dynasties Reece James – 88 OVR
- Ultimate Dynasty Icon Henrik Larsson – 88 OVR
- FC Versus Ice Moussa Diaby – 87 OVR
- FUT Birthday Federico Baschirotto – 87 OVR
- Future Stars Willian Pacho – 87 OVR
- Future Stars Bafode Diakite – 87 OVR
- Triple Threat Hero Sidney Govou – 87 OVR
- Ultimate Dynasties Marcus Thuram – 87 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Deyna Castellanos – 87 OVR
EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.