EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Aerial Threat Evolution

While many eyes are looking forward to EA Sports FC 25, the developers at Electronic Arts continue to churn out new content for EA Sports FC 24 to celebrate the annual Futties promo in Ultimate Team. Players have gotten new cards in packs, Objectives, and Squad Building Challenges, but can also use Evolutions to boost old, low-rated cards. Recently, the team dropped the Aerial Threat Evolution into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players a great way to turn a striker into a weapon in the air. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Aerial Threat Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Aerial Threat Evolution?

Unfortunately, this Evolution will run you 175,000 Coins or 300 FC Points. That’s not cheap, but remember that you’re giving the player a huge in-air boost and a massive upgrade to their weak foot and skill moves. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Max Overall: 92

Max Pace: 97

Max Physical: 94

Max Weak Foot: 4

Max Skill Moves: 4

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +3 Overall, +1 Pace, +2 Shooting, +4 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +50 Heading Accuracy, +50 Jumping, +4 Weak Foot, +4 Skills, and the Aerial PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Aerial Threat Evolution

You don’t want to break the bank when picking a player because you’re already paying nearly 200,000 Coins to start this Evolution. Thankfully, Futties has made it easy to pick up a ton of high-rated cards for cheap. Here’s the list of the best options:

RTTK Victor Osimhen – Napoli

TOTS Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

TOTY HM Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool (Use Futties Duo First)

Osimhen is our favored pick here because this Evolution makes the 6’1 striker nearly on par with his TOTS Moments, but has the coveted five-star/five-star combo. However, that TOTS card only costs around 50,000 Coins, so it’s a tough choice considering how many Coins you’ll need to spend to start the Evolution.

The same can be said for Haaland. Sure, this is a very good card for the youngster, and he can take advantage of the boost with his 6’5 height. However, he has a 99 OVR card at the end of the current season pass, which is completely free. The two Liverpool lads are fun options, though we prefer using it on TAA because you can then make use of his incredible passing from either foot, making him a matchup nightmare.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Aerial Threat Evolution expires on September 1st.