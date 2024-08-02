EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FUTTIES Silver Attacker Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 continues its Futties celebration in Ultimate Team today with another new batch of cards in packs. On top of that, FC 24 players will have plenty of new players to earn in Objectives and Squad Building Challenges. However, one of the most exciting things added in EA Sports FC 24 is Evolutions, which lets players take a low-rated card and turn it into a force on the pitch. With the latest content drop, developer Electronic Arts gave fans a new Silver Cup to play in and the new Evolution lets you upgrade a silver card before starting. Below, you’ll find a full rundown of the Futties Silver Attacker Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Futties Silver Attacker Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 74

Max Pace: 79

Max Shooting: 82

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +15 Pace, +16 Shooting, +10 Passing, +12 Dribbling, +12 Physical, +3 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, the Tiki Taka, Power Shot, and Relentless PlayStyles, and the Finesse Shot, Quick Step, and First Touch PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Futties Silver Attacker Evolution

The good news about this Evolution is that the most you’ll need to pay for a player is 10,000 Coins. However, many of the popular players are going to be hard to find on the market because so many other people will also want them for their squad. Here’s the list of the best options:

Brenden Aaronson – Union Berlin

Brenner – Udinese

Victor Boniface – Leverkusen

Mathys Tel – Bayern Munich

As you can see, the Bundesliga is well-represented here because there are so many great young attackers currently playing in the league. Aaronson leads the way because he is a bit more versatile than the other players. He’s solid enough in front of the net, but it’s his dribbling that makes him great all over the attacking side of the pitch.

After that, you’re looking at three different attackers that have their own strengths. Brenner has the most pace, making him great at getting in behind the defense. Boniface has the best shot among the trio and more than enough strength to hold off attackers. Finally, Tel has a five-star/five-star weak foot and skill moves combo, giving him that extra something all over the pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Futties Silver Attacker Evolution expires on August 30th.