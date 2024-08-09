EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Dazzling Dribbler Evolution

The celebration of Futties continues in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. Developer Electronic Arts has released the fourth week of new content, which includes new cards in packs, re-releases of old cards, and tons of Objectives and Squad-Building Challenges to complete. One of the best ways to get great players if you don’t have extra funds is through Evolutions, which are new to the game with EA Sports FC 24. Today, the team dropped a new Evolution that’s going to be great for anyone looking to create a mesmerizing midfielder. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Dazzling Dribbler Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Dazzling Dribbler Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 90

Max Dribbling: 89

Max Skills: 4

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +6 Overall, +4 Pace, +3 Shooting, +7 Dribbling, +4 Defending, +3 Physical, +10 Agility, +10 Balance, +20 Ball Control, +10 Dribbling, +10 Reactions, +10 Composure, +1 Weak Foot, +4 Skills, and the Trickster and Technical PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Dazzling Dribbler Evolution

Since this Evolution is free, you can afford to spend a few Coins buying a player off the Transfer Market. The players listed below won’t break the bank but will run you between 10,000 and 60,000 Coins. Here’s the list:

RTTF Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

Trailblazers Heung Min Son – Tottenham

Fantasy FC Hero Rui Voller – Bundesliga

Future Stars Rasmus Hojlund – Manchester United

TOTY HM Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

If you can afford to instead spend 270,000 Coins on Son’s Versus Fire card, that’s the best option, but you can get almost as much out of the Evolution with his Trailblazers card. You’re getting a player who is slightly better than his Team of the Season card, which is great for Tottenham fans. Nunez and Hojlund are also solid options from the Premier League that have speed to spare.

For players looking outside of the Prem, Voller’s a great option. With the dribbling upgrade this Evolution gives, Voller will feel great on the ball and he still has a rocket shot. Finally, Valverde is the choice if you want a box-to-box midfielder who can do nearly anything on the pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Dazzling Dribbler Evolution expires on September 6th.